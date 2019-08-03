El Paso Shooting at Walmart: Everything We Know So Far

Another mass shooting happened in the U.S. on Saturday, this time in El Paso, Texas, a city right along the border with Mexico. El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured during the shooting at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall. Multiple media outlets reported the suspect’s name, although authorities have only confirmed he is a 21-year-old white male.

This is the latest mass shooting this week. Three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California on Sunday, July 28. On Tuesday, July 30, two Walmart employees were killed by a disgruntled co-worker at a Mississippi store.

Following the shooting in El Paso, President Donald Trump vowed to support local law enforcement with federal resources.

“Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed,” Trump tweeted. “Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

The Suspect Is in Custody

A law enforcement official in El Paso told me the Walmart shooter is in custody. Patrick Crusius of Dallas. Just turned 21 years old this week. pic.twitter.com/CEJh6rYij1 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 3, 2019

The suspect was identified as Patrick Crusius, multiple law enforcement sources told CNN and NBC News. Crusius is from Allen, Texas, a city north of Dallas. During a press conference, police only confirmed the suspect is a 21-year-old white male, and that no force was needed to arrest him.

CNN’s sources said an online posting being attributed to Crusius is believed to have been written by him, but this is not confirmed. It is being reviewed for a possible motive.





Police Confirmed 20 Dead

During a press conference late Saturday, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed 20 people were killed in the shooting and 26 others were injured.

University of Medical Center of El Paso told CBS News it was treating 11 injured victims, including one who died at the hospital. One patient is a 4-month-old child. Del Sol Medical Center is treating another 11 injured victims.

More Than 1,000 People Were in Walmart at the Time of the Shooting

Police said at least 1,000 to 3,000 people were shopping at the Walmart during ta busy Saturday afternoon. A witness told KTSM 9 that the suspect used a “rifle” or “semi-automatic” weapon, but this is not confirmed by police.

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” Walmart said in a statement posted on Twitter. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.”

There Was No Shooting at the Nearby Mall

No one was shot at the Cielo Vista Mall, Mikael Thygesen, Simon Property Group Chief Marketing Officer, told CNN. The mall was put on lockdown and video appears to show police escorting customers out of the mall. Thygesen said the shooting happened only on Walmart property and in the store’s parking lot.

Police are Asking for Blood Donations

Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Police are asking those who live in the area to consider donating blood. The El Paso Police Department tweeted that blood donation centers were set up at Vitalent Blood Services at 424 S Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza.

“It’s quiet. The TV is on and a local station is providing updates. People are sniffling (crying) some are upset,” Frances Y. Yepes, who was waiting to donate blood at one of the centers, told CNN. “I was at home. My son called me as he was at work. I quickly called my other son who works at the mall in one of the kiosks and luckily he was off and at home. I have a group text with my immediate family and everyone checked in. And my extended family has a group text and we all let everyone know we were ok.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Statement

Federal and local law enforcement officials are already working together at the scene to investigate, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter.

“In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion,” he wrote. “We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe.”

Reports of Multiple Shooters Were Incorrect

Reports of multiple shooters turned out to be incorrect. El Paso police tweeted that they received reports of “multiple shooters,” but they now believe there was only one shooter. Reports of a shooting at another location also turned out to be “false,” reports CBS News.

El Paso Native Beto O’Rourke Reacts

Beto O’Rourke emotionally responds to the news of a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas while at the AFSCME forum. pic.twitter.com/Fov2Y99gC0 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 3, 2019

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and was born in El Paso, gave an emotional statement to reporters after a campaign stop in Nevada. O’Rourke’s campaign also cancelled more events in Nevada and California to return to his hometown.

“We know that there is a lot of injury, a lot of suffering. I am incredibly saddened and it is hard to think about this,” O’Rourke said, reports CBS News. “I’ll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. The community is going to stay together. I ask for everyone’s strength. Everyone’s resolved to make sure this doesn’t continue to happen in this country.”



During his speech at the AFSCME forum in Las Vegas, O’Rourke said he called his wife Amy after hearing the news.

“Just a real reminder of what’s important at the end of the day for all of us and just that any illusion we had that progress is inevitable or that the change we need is going to come on its own accord, shared in moments like these,” he said of the shooting. “It’s upon every single one of us. There is no luxury in a democracy of sitting this one out.”