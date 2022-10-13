Eggo Releasing 'Eggo Nog' Liqueur to Pair With Waffles

"L'Eggo my Eggo" may be referring to more than just waffles soon. Earlier this week, Kellogg announced the first-ever Eggo-brand liqueur to pair with Eggo Waffles this holiday season. Eggo Nog, a "rich and delicious" eggnog liqueur will be available in stores this Christmas season.

Eggo Nog was developed in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co., a craft distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream is described as a "decadent rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes." The drink perfectly pairs with Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffles. Unlike the waffles though, you have to be 21 or older to buy Eggo Nog. It will be available at retailers nationwide. You can find the closest retailer stocking Eggo Nog at Sugarlands.com/EggoNog.

(Photo: Kellogg)

Kellogg came up with the idea of an Eggo liqueur after hearing from parents that they like having Eggo waffles late at night, Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director with Eggo, told Food & Wine. "Instead of it being the kids in the morning around the table, it was them at night having a toasted waffle," Beauprez said. "They'd put a scoop of ice cream on it or drizzle it with chocolate sauce, and we thought that was interesting. We started to think about how we could elevate that occasion in a way that's for the parents."

It took some time, but they eventually hatched a plan to create a drink just for adults to pair with their late-night waffle snack. They tased Sugarlands' other Appalachian Sippin' Creams, which convinced the team that they were the best partners for the project, Beauprez said. The result is a 40-proof combo of what people love about eggnog and Eggo waffles. "It's really heavy on deep flavors of churned cream, and cinnamon and nutmeg, which we feel pair really well with that perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," Sugarlands Master Distiller Greg Eidam told Food & Wine.

"The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," Beauprez said in a statement. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."

In other Kellogg news, the cereal company also unveiled plans to revive its Cinnabon cereal. The cereal is made up of crunchy pieces in the shape of a Cinnabon cinnamon bun, topped with cinnamon sugar and a sweet frosting flavor. It is expected to be back in stores in December.