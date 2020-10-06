Eddie Van Halen: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reacts to Rock Legend's Death From Cancer

✖

Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer and a world of fans are pouring their hearts out in remembrance of the legendary rocker, including Duane "Dog" Chapman. The reality star, who recently dealt with a loss himself after his late wife Beth Chapman passed away from cancer, took to Instagram to share his thoughts. "Sad news today, [Eddie Van Halen] passed away from Cancer. Our prayers are with his loved ones. A guitar genius whose music will live forever," he wrote, ending it with the hashtag "Eddie Van Halen."

The 65-year-old passed away after a decade-long battle with throat cancer according to TMZ. It was reported that his wife Janie, son Wolfgang and brother Alex were all by his side at the time of his death. The musician died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica. He reportedly was in-and-out of the hospital several times throughout the last 10 years. Wolfgang took to social media to share a heartfelt post writing, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

In November, he reportedly sought out treatment for intestinal issues and received a round of chemotherapy. Back in October, the publication reported that Van Halen had been traveling back and forth between the United States and Germany to get treatment for his throat cancer and was trying to stay as quiet about it as possible.

Despite being a heavy smoker, Van Halen believes he developed the cancer from using a metal guitar pick that he used more than 20 years ago. He use to cradle the metal pick in his mouth and believes that's how he got it. Shortly after his diagnoses over two decades ago, doctors were forced to remove 1/3 of his tongue. As maintenance, doctors would also have to scrape cancer cells from his throat that had migrated down there. However, within the last 72 hours, doctors noticed the cancer had spread to his brain and from there, went downhill fast.