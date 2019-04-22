Earth Day 2019: These Gorgeous Photos Show Our Planet’s Natural Beauty

April 22 marks Earth Day, the perfect occasion to celebrate the little globe we call home. The earth is filled with wonders we are still discovering, and Twitter users took the time to share some of their favorite views of nature on Monday.

Earth Day was established in 1970, with the first celebrations taking place on college and university campuses throughout the U.S. Soon, the idea of a day to support environmental protection became an international phenomenon.

The holiday was founded by the late Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson, who later received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1995 for his dedication to protecting the earth’s environment. Nelson died in 2005.

Nelson’s daughter, Tia Nelson, recently told NBC News her father would be deeply disappointed to see how environmental protection has become a partisan issue.

“He certainly would be deeply distressed by the further erosion of bipartisan support for environmental protections,” Tia said. “On that first Earth Day, Congress adjourned so every member of Congress could go home to their district and participate in an Earth Day event. He would be sad and concerned about how partisan the issue has become.”

Tia, who has continued to work as an environmental activist, continued, “I know that he saw the right to drink clean water and breathe clean air as fundamental inalienable rights of every American, and rights that the government is obligated to protect in the same way that we expect the government to provide for our public safety and national security.”

Scroll on for a look at some of the most majestic photos shared on social media Monday.

Make a Small Difference

One Twitter user picked Earth Day to make a call to action, reminding people how we only have one planet to call home. She shared several of her own photos, and earned responses from others who agreed.

happy #EarthDay!! there is only 1 earth so we must protect it while we still can. now more than ever we have to come together to fix our planet for future generations. u are never too small to make a difference!! i challenge u to make a small difference in your community today!🌎 pic.twitter.com/IUnOGqxkOc — sarah (@cmbgaga) April 22, 2019

The Beauty of Ethiopia

A Twitter account called Mystical Ethiopia shared photos of their 10 favorite beautiful places in Ethiopia. The thread is a visual tour of majestic locations.

NASA View of the Earth

No one can provide great views of our world like NASA. In the following tweet, the agency included a brief highlight reel of the beauty around us.

Of all the planets we have explored, none have matched the dynamic complexity of our own. Join us at 3pm ET for #NASAScience Live, where experts discuss what makes our planet so special for #EarthDay. Ask questions during the program using #askNASA: https://t.co/2YssUynRAc pic.twitter.com/Cj6ffwfs6N — NASA (@NASA) April 22, 2019

The International Space Station View

The International Space Station astronauts also shared amazing views of the planet from above.

There may be no better view of Earth than from the International Space Station. In honor of #EarthDay, enjoy these photos taken by @NASA_Astronauts from 250 miles above our home planet. You can search astronaut photography here: https://t.co/QU0gAlONAb. #PictureEarth pic.twitter.com/NtEPQzbYyj — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 22, 2019

It Won’t Stay This Way Forever

This Twitter user shared a poem to remind us all that the beauty will not last if we do not protect it.

It is #EarthDay

But you must listen,

the Earth will not stay this pretty,

it will not hold this beauty,

if we continue to live on it with the intention that it is here to simply please us pic.twitter.com/F9oUQSBWlu — the75live (@JakePettit1) April 22, 2019

Serbia Landscapes

There are amazing views at every corner of the globe. Here are photos of landscapes in Serbia.

So Lucky to Live Here

Australian TV host Deb Tribe shared this mesmerising photo of the sunset.

Planting Trees to Save the Environment

One Twitter user shared photos of his community planting trees in an effort to save Mother Nature and reverse climate change.