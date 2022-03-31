E3 2022 Fate Revealed Amid Hope for In-Person Return

E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo where video game publishers show off their latest products, has been canceled for 2022, organizers at the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced Thursday. The in-person event was canceled in January, and there were plans to hold a virtual event. However, even the virtual event has been scrapped.

“E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations,” the ESA said in a statement to Polygon. “We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.”

The group plans to direct all its energy toward organizing a “revitalized” physical and digital E3 event for 2023 in Los Angeles. “Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience,” the organization said. The ESA teased more details in the future.

In 2021, the ESA held a virtual E3, with Nintendo, Ubisoft, Xbox, Capcom, Warner Bros., and Square Enix among the companies participating. The event was free to watch online. The ESA then planned to hold an in-person event in 2022. During the coronavirus omicron variant wave earlier this year, the ESA canceled the in-person E3 months before it was scheduled. Source told IGN there were discussions to keep the digital E3 2022 alive, but “without strong momentum.”

E3 2022 was scheduled for June 11-14, reports PC Gamer. After E3 was formally canceled, Game Awards host Geoff Keighley confirmed he would still host the Summer Game Fest in June. “Excited to share that [Summer Game Fest] will return this June with a slate of events. We’ll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news, and first looks,” Knighley tweeted. “Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for ’22.”