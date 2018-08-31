Dunkin’ Drops ‘Donuts’ in Name Change Many People Consider Nuts

Dunkin’ Donuts just broke some fans hearts with an announcement that the coffee and pastry chain would be dropping its signature “donuts” name.

The breakfast chain is dropping the “Donuts” from its name at select locations and has already done so at a Quincy, Massachusetts, store in late 2017. Now, the name change is planned to expand to 30 more locations in the Boston area and 20 stores nationwide, Eater reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not just a change for the sake of change, the new name is reportedly part of a rebrand that will see the chosen stores receive a new design that is brighter and more open, new staff uniforms designed in partnership with vacation-friendly brand Life Is Good, digital kiosks for ordering and a pick-up station for mobile orders.

Customers will also be able to enjoy nitro cold brew coffee, though the rest of the menu will reportedly be pared down. If anyone was worried, donuts will still be available.

However, it’s possible the new moniker won’t stick, as the company said in a statement that it won’t make any branding decisions until later this year, Business Insider shares.

While sales seemingly didn’t suffer too much, as the shortened name will still be rolled out, not everyone on social media was happy with the name change.

This is not a cause for celebration. #theyforgotthedonuts pic.twitter.com/iPc0zH432o — Tim Logan (@bytimlogan) August 21, 2018

GIFs were used.

Dunkin’ Donuts is possibly dropping ‘Donut’ from their name and Starbucks released PSL today. What is the world coming to? pic.twitter.com/HZwJPAcMx6 — Casey (@caseybaldin) August 28, 2018

One person wrote that the chain “invented” the word.

They literally invented the word “Donut”. They should keep it forever. — Dave Iarocci 🐺 (@IarocciDave) August 22, 2018

Someone else seemed to understand the move.

I suppose this makes sense, given that the store near my home in Middletown, KY is usually devoid of actual donuts. @dunkindonuts //t.co/NDRuq0kU6C — Joe Pierce (@joemazing) August 28, 2018

Another person recalled IHOP’s recent name change.

Dropping the “Donuts” from Dunkin??? I just hope they don’t add “Burgers.” //t.co/jvttx7w9KF — Mike Sievert (@SievertMike) August 28, 2018

In other Dunkin’ news, the chain’s fall menu is now available at locations around the country, allowing customers to get their pumpkin fix despite the fact that it’s currently still 90 degrees and even higher in certain states.

Offerings include the Pumpkin Swirl Iced Coffee, Pumpkin Swirl Iced Latte, Pumpkin Swirl Iced Macchiato, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, Pumpkin Muffin, Pumpkin Donut, and the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Photo Credit: ricochet64 / Shutterstock.com