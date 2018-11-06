Duncan Hines Recalls 2.4 Million Boxes of Cake Mix, Including ‘Signature Confetti’ Cake

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling 2.4 million boxes of Duncan Hines cake mix over the potential risk of salmonella contamination.

On Monday, Duncan Hines’ parent company Conagra Brands announced that it would be voluntarily recalling 2.4 million boxes of Duncan Hines Classic White, Classic Yellow, Classic Butter Golden and Signature Confetti cake mixes “out of an abundance of caution” after a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix was possibly linked to a case of salmonella.

Currently, five cases of salmonella are being investigated by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with those affected reporting having consumed a cake mix at some point before falling ill. It is not clear whether the products were consumed raw or baked.

An investigation found that a positive finding of Salmonella in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix that may be linked to the outbreak, prompting the recall of those cake mixes made during the same time period.

All of the products being recalled were sold in 5.25-ounce packages with an expiration date on the top of the box of March 7-13, 2019. Each had a different UPC code – Duncan Hines Classic White Cake (644209307500), Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake (644209307494), Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake (644209307593), and Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake (644209414550).

Consumers are being advised not to consume the recalled products and instead return them to the place of purchase. Questions can be directed at Conagra’s consumer care team at 1-888-299-7646, (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, weekdays) or visit www.duncanhines.com.

Salmonella is a potentially deadly infection that is responsible for about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths in the United States every year. Food products are the main source of infection, with ingredients like eggs and flour having the possibility of carrying the bacteria, which can be rendered harmless baking, frying or boiling.

Those infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection. The illness typically lasts between four to seven days, though the infection can spread to the bloodstream and require hospitalization.

The bacteria has been the cause of a number of recent food-related recalls, including the October recall of more than 6.5 million pounds of raw beef. The bacteria was also the cause of the July recall of Pepperidge Farm’s Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel Goldfish.