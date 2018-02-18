Viral Video Shows Burglar Knocks out Accomplice With Brick

Two Shanghai criminals proved why we need more episodes of TruTV’s World’s Dumbest Criminals after one of them hit his accomplice in the head with a brick.

Closed circuit television footage from Wednesday shows a pair of hooded criminals trying to break a window with bricks. After the first crook throws one, his accomplice tries to do the same. Unfortunately, his aim is not true and instead he hits his friend in the head.

The accomplice falls to the ground, completely unconscious. The other crook is seen dragging his accomplice away from the scene.

According to the U.K. Express, Shanghai police posted the video, which has since gone viral. What’s On Weibo notes that the video was quickly seen 4 million times after it was posted on the Chinese social media network.

However, the police did not release further details on the crooks.

“If all thieves were like this, police wouldn’t have to work overtime,” the police wrote.

Of course, there are dumb criminals around the world, including in the U.S. Last year, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance footage of two burglars unlocking to steal what was inside. They almost got away without incident, until one the burglars lost his pants and tripped.

His head hit the door, then he hit the street. The two only made off with coins, a phone charger and a stethoscope.

