Driver With Casket on Roof Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

An Arkansas motorist tried to flee from the police after racing down the highway with a casket atop his hummer.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officers noticed the vehicle, with a casket fastened to the top, parked on the side of the highway, according to KATV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Highway patrol officers stopped in an attempt to see if the driver, who has been identified as 39-year-old Kevin Cholousky, needed any help. The Hummer then sped away, prompting the police to chase after, the Arkansas’ Highway and Transportation Department says.

Dianna Sutliff Cooper was driving on I-30 at the time of the chase. She managed to capture videos and photos of the shocking scene.

“I was on my way home from work when this guy came up behind me in a Hummer with blue lights flashing behind him,” Cooper said. “Then I noticed a coffin on top and wondered what was going on.”

So this just happened!!! Why is there a casket on top of a Hummer running from the cops?!?! And I was right in the middle of it between Gravel Pit and Jefferson Exits close to White Hall, AR,” Cooper wrote on Facebook, alongside a set of images.

The videos show multiple police vehicles surrounding the Hummer before Cholousky was eventually stopped.

Cholousky was arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail. He is facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing a vehicle and fictitious tags. While he did not say why there was a casket on his roof, the police did say that there was no one inside, Fox News reports.