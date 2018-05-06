Dr. Pimple Popper’s Delight: Two ‘Heads’ Better Than One

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, posted a new video to her YouTube channel on Sunday titled, “The Good, the Bad, the Great Blackheads & Whiteheads.”

While many of the good doctor’s videos revolve around her popping one particular pimple or cyst, this nine-minute video was about her taking a tool to more than a dozen blackheads and whiteheads on a female patient’s face and inner ear.

Lee went on to explain what both types of zits were, as well as how they are formed in the video’s description.

“A blackhead is also called an open comedo (single for comedone), and it is a clogged pore in the skin that is open to the air. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore,” Lee wrote. “They are often found on the face and trunk. but they can be found anywhere on the body. Blackheads are not clogged with dirt, but it is the exposure to air that causes oxidation turning the internal contents black. They can be extracted using a comedone extractor. I usually use an 11 blade (a blade that comes to a sharp point) and a Shaumberg type comedone extractor.”

“A whitehead is also called a closed comedo (single for comedone),” she continued. “It is a completely blocked pore. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore. Whiteheads can be extracted using a Schaumberg-type comedone extractor as you see here, but often, a superficial nick in the skin must be placed first in the skin to allow easy extraction.”

The video was a change of pace for Lee, who lately has been taking on some pretty gruesome pops. One of her recent posts included her popping a lipoma in the middle of a patient’s forehead.

“A lipoma is slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells,” Lee explained. “It is contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin. A lipoma is typically not tender and moves around easily with slight pressure. A lipoma is not cancerous and treatment generally is not necessary. There is also a condition called familial lipomatosus, where people develop multiple lipomas, especially on the arms and legs, and other family members have these growths as well. If the lipoma is on a pressure-bearing area, it may create discomfort and this is when people seek removal. People also request removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps. Often a small incision can be made over the lipoma and they can be “popped” out easily. This is a simple in-office surgical procedure under local anesthesia.”

Another of Lee’s recent videos showed her removing another lipoma, which viewers described as looking like a “tongue” or “mini egg yolk.”

As of April 30, Lee confirmed that four episodes of her upcoming TLC series This is Zit have been filmed.