Dr. Pimple Popper Welcomes Weekend With ‘Holy Milium’ of a Cyst

Dr. Sandra Lee’s Friday video on her Dr. Pimple Popper channel features a surprising milium just under the patient’s ear.

Lee posted a one-minute clip from the video on Twitter to wish her followers a happy Friday. “Holy mother of a Milium,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The full, five-minute video also showed up on her YouTube page, where she has garnered over 180,700 views in under 24 hours. It starts with Lee removing a milium from the patient’s cheek before working on the more difficult one behind his earlobe.

According to Lee, a milium is a small cyst that appears on the top layer of your skin. It is superficial and are harmless. They are often found on the face, usually in more delicate areas like the skin around your eyes.

“They can be prevented or minimized with exfoliating like chemical peels, microdermabrasion or topical retinoids. However, they are sometimes difficult to remove without a physician’s help, since they cannot simply be squeezed out,” Lee explains. “Often, the surface of the skin has to be pierced first with a lancet, a sharp pointed blade, or a needle, in order to successfully remove the milium. Often a comedone extractor is used to express the milium.”

Lee’s fans, known as Popaholics, really enjoyed this new video. One person joked, “When the goo hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s a millium!”

“I would hate to see my face up close and personal. Would love Dr Lee to work on it though. Good video,” another fan wrote.

“Is it weird to wish that I had milia and blackheads so that I could have my very own popperholic session?” one added.

“One in a millium,” another joked.

In a recent interview with the U.K. Mirror, Lee was asked how to treat milia, which look like little white bumps under the skin.

“These are milia, and trying to pop them just irritates the skin, risking infection and scarring. Milia can disappear over time as the skin surface gets worn down, releasing the dead cells,” Lee explained. “It may take a few months, but you can speed up the process using exfoliators containing AHAs or BHAs.”

Lee, who is based in Southern California, has over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and 2.7 million followers on Instagram. TLC is hoping all those Popaholics will tune into her show, which is now in the works. Lee confirmed on Instagram that it will run at least 12 episodes and casting is underway.

Photo credit: YouTube/Dr. Pimple Popper