Dr. Pimple Popper’s Top Four Random Pops of 2017

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known on the web as Dr. Pimple Popper, is back with a glorious 20-minute video of her most “random” pops of 2017.

Prior to posting the video itself, Lee explained why she added this new category.

“There are some videos on my channel don’t really fit into any kind of popping group. They’re not really a cyst. They’re not a lipoma. They’re not a steatocysToma. They’re not a blackhead,” she said in an introduction. “But I do think they deserve recognition and I think they deserve a re-watch and they deserve to be in a Top 10 or Top 3 category.”

By the time Lee got around to posting the video, it expanded to a list of four “random” pops and runs over 20 minutes long.

The first of the four isn’t even a pimple-pop. Instead, she begins with a complicated ear lobe repair. She has to fix both ear lobes for one woman.

Next, she helps a man with rhinophyma, a skin disorder that effects the nose.

The third case involves a person who appears to have something wrong with his thumb. Hair is growing on the inside of his thumb.

The last case in the video involves removing a cyst from a man’s head. It’s growing under his scalp, creating a bulging, bald patch.

Lee has over 3.1 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Although the videos are disgusting, viewers can’t look away.

“It’s part fascination, part can’t look away, not unlike watching a car accident. There’s also something satisfying in the resolution, like something is being removed that shouldn’t be there and now the skin has been cleansed of an impurity,” Lee told Whimn in May.

Photo credit: YouTube/Dr. Pimple Popper