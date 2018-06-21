Dr. Pimple Popper Scatters More ‘Skittles’ in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper posted footage another grizzly procedure on Wednesday, to the delight of her fixated fan base.

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, makes videos of her work on YouTube for a community of dedicated amateur dermatology fans. On Wednesday, she showed the sixth session of herself working on the same ailment.

In her description, Lee described the patient’s affliction as a Steatocystemo Multiplex. She identified them as “multiple, uniform, yellow, cystic papules usually 2-6 mm diameter, located especially on upper anterior trunk, upper arms, axillae, and thighs.”

Unfortunately for this patient, the belmish was on his face — not far from his eye. Yet he sat still and calm as Lee cut the Steatocystoma with a scalpel and removed the puss within. Her videos draw the grim fascination of crowds who like to see the moment of catharsis, when a blockage like that is released.

After that, Lee trimmed the surrounding area with small shears, removing any infected skin. The whole video was shot extremely close up and in excruciating detail, and perhaps the most surprising part was the patient’s relaxed expression and closed eyes as she prodded at him with her tools.

Lee even stitched the opening closed afterward, leaving only a small mark where the inflammation had once been. She then moved onto to larger areas of concern on the patient’s neck, just below his jaw line.

“Steatocytomas typically contain a syrup-like, yellowish, odorless, oily material,” Lee explained in her description. “If they are inflamed or infected by bacteria, they can develop a foul odor and can be a definite source of social isolation.”

Her content walks the line between educational and entertainment, bearing the beloved denomination “edutainment.” Lee has built a massive cult following from casual viewers fascinated by the sterilizing procedures to aspiring dermatologists hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Her countless viral videos have flourished into a whole new career for the doctor, in the form of a TV show premiering in just a few weeks. TLC has taken the idea of Lee’s online videos and expanded them into a full-blown docu-series, chronicling her work and its effect on herself, her patients and the unlikely community that has sprung up around it online.

The show will premiere on Wednesday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.