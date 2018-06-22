Dr. Pimple Popper Reveals ‘Never Ending Blackhead Surprises’ in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper has revealed a “never ending blackhead” surprise in her latest video posted on YouTube.

In the clip, Dr. Sandra Lee takes on a series of blackheads on a patient’s face, eventually ending up at a massive one on her ear.

Dr. Lee lances the bump and extracts a large blackhead, later going back to pull out more of the bump discharge.

In the video’s description, Dr. Lee explained that “a blackhead is also called an open comedo (single for comedone), and is a clogged pore in the skin that is open to the air.”

“Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore. They are often found on the face and trunk,” she went on to say, adding, how they can be found anywhere on the body.

“Blackheads are not clogged with dirt, but it is the exposure to air that causes oxidation turning the internal contents black,” she said. “They can be extracted using a comedone extractor. I usually use an 11 blade (a blade that comes to a sharp point) and a Shaumberg type comedone extractor.”

Many of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans have commented on the video, with one joking about it being time to “harvest” the blackheads.

“Awesome video.. what a sweet patient today. ‘Oh yeah, I have one behind my ear’ hehe. Surprise! She sure did,” another fan said. “This was a great video. Thanks Dr. Lee and crew. Everyone have a beautiful weekend.”

“Good ones! I [laughed out loud] at Dr. Lee’s surprise and delight when she got a gander of the cyst behind that lady’s ear,” someone else commented. “As always, I’m amazed when people aren’t pickers– if I’d had any of that stuff on my face or hidden behind my ear, I’d have picked and prodded and squeezed at it every day until I got rid of them. Some are pickers, some are not.”

In addition to her fans, a fellow dermatologist also commented on the new video, complimenting Dr. Lee on her patient care and bedside manner. “These blackheads are like staring into the headlights of a car. Acne is an interesting topic. As a fellow doctor, it makes me feel good to help patients deal with issues that bother them,” the commenter wrote. “I applaud you for patient care.”

For more of Dr. Pimple Poppers addicting pops, check out her YouTube page, as well as her various social media pages.