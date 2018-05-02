Dr. Pimple Popper Extracts ‘SuperComedone’ Blackhead in Latest Video

In her latest video, Dr. Pimple Popper takes on and extracts a “SuperComedone” blackhead.

In the video, Dr. Sandra Lee uses her pimple-popping tools to remove the unsightly mass, which she explains is “a cluster of solar comedones / blackheads.”

The clip was shared to her YouTube page, with the doctor explaining in the description that the patient had been to her once before for a popping that lead to a massive gush of discharge.

“This is a gentleman you may recognize! Well, you would recognize his back, at least,” Dr. Lee went on to explain. “He had an inflamed cyst that I had to I & D (incise and drain) earlier this year, and when I did some of the cyst contents squirted out and got in my pant leg and shoe.”

She also shares that clip after the new extraction is shown, and it is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Many of her fans commented on the video, with one saying, “Not going to lie, your videos have satiated my compulsions to pick at my face due to my OCD. Thank you for posting these awesome videos.”

“I love watching your videos. But I don’t care for the ones you use the instrument to extricate the blackheads. I like it more when you squeeze them out by hand. That’s just me. Thanks for all you do,” another fan wrote.

Addressing that major bump she previously popped and shows again, one fan commented, “Oh, you didn’t show the big final glop that went flying onto your shoe! Oh, I’m so disappointed! lololol Anyone who is new here should go find that original video– it’s not often we see Dr. Lee treat something that’s actively infected. Great fun for the pus pirates, as one of the commenters likes to call us.”

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper‘s videos exciting may also want to check out a gushing pop video that she posted recently.

In the clip, the doctor lances a pimple that begins to ooze, and then once all the puss is out she lances it again with tweezers and more puss oozes.

A number of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans turned up in the comments on that video as well, with one person commenting, “Savage!! Go get em Dr. Pimple Popper,” and another joking, “He’s got his own soft serve machine on the side of his body!”