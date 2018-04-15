Dr. Pimple Popper Drops ‘Champagne Pop’ Compilation Video

Dr. Pimple Popper posted a fast-cut compilations video on Friday, satisfying her fans who just can’t get enough of the bizarrely satisfying procedures in just one clip.

Dr. Pimple Popper, also known as Dr. Sandra Lee, has amassed an enormous online following with her compelling footage of real dermatological procedures uploaded to Twitter and YouTube. In a maddeningly casual tone, Dr. Lee narrates her work with everything from simple acne and blackheads to horrifying cysts and growths.

Dr. Lee tends to make long, in depth videos, where she explains the malady she’s treating, how it was formed and how she plans to treat it. Her goal in general is to educate the world on skin care and medical science, though she acknowledges that much of her audience is simply fascinated with the gruesome footage.

The video she posted to Twitter on Friday, however, is a bit different. It shows a number of operations being performed in quick succession, some of them even played a fast-forwarded speed.

“Champagne isn’t the only thing we’re Poppin’ this Friday,” Dr. Lee wrote, along with emojis showing two fingers squeezing a bottle of champagne, and the hashtag “fast forward Friday.”

The video is holding steady at just over 6,750 view on Twitter, not bad for most, though not up to Dr. Lee’s usual standards. The doctor routinely pulls in hundreds of thousands of views on her YouTube videos, many clearing half a million within a week.

Her viral success online led to a reality series on TLC, where Dr. Lee expanded the premise of her video to include more actionable information, as well as the real-life stories of her patients, who gain a better understanding of their skin and their health.

The show premiered with a 1-hour special back in January, and TLC has since picked it up. The show promises to return some time in 2018, though no exact date has been identified yet. However, the network has an open casting call for Lee’s show on their website, posted at the beginning of March.

According to the post, TLC plans for the series to be similar to the special and the online content Lee is so well-known for. Viewers can watch Lee “poke, prod and squeeze in order to resolve some unusual cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients in the process.”

The series will reportedly have more of a focus on the lives of the patients and how their relationship with their skin affects them on a day-to-day level. The concept is fertile ground for an examination of beauty standards and self-confidence. However, it will also maintain Lee’s commitment to educating the public on her odd job.