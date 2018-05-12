Dr. Pimple Popper Celebrates Mother’s Day With ‘Mother’ of a Cyst Pop

Dr. Sandra Lee posted another dermatological operation on YouTube on Friday in celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper online, filmed her operation on an epidermoid cyst, calling it “Mother of a Cyst Popper!” in honor of the approaching holiday. In the video, she cuts into the growth, releasing a mass of blood and puss, which she then helps remove with a syringe.

“An epidermoid cyst (Epidermal Inclusion cyst, Infundibular cyst), is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body,” Lee wrote in the description. “Another name used is “fsebacous cyst” but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, and is not a term used by dermatologists. They are also the most common type of cutaneous cysts. Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis.”

As usual, the video splits the difference between gruesome footage and educational information on skincare and medical science.

The doctor has amassed an enormous following online with her edu-tainment videos. Her work is a source of grim fascination for some. Lee herself says that her goal is to educate the population about skin care, skin health and the profession of dermatology. A surprising number of viewers find themselves hooked on her viral videos.

The videos may find life beyond the internet, as Dr. Lee will soon be appearing on a regular series on TLC. The network ran a special about Dr. Lee’s work back in January, and as of March, decided to pick it up for a full-blown series. The show promises to return some time in 2018, though no exact date has been identified yet. However, the network has an open casting call for Lee’s show on their website, posted at the beginning of March.

According to the post, TLC plans for the series to be similar to the special and the online content Lee is so well-known for. Viewers can watch Lee “poke, prod and squeeze in order to resolve some unusual cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients in the process.”

The series will reportedly have more of a focus on the lives of the patients and how their relationship with their skin affects them on a day-to-day level. The concept is fertile ground for an examination of beauty standards and self-confidence. However, it will also maintain Lee’s commitment to educating the public on her odd job.