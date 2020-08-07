Dr. Anthony Fauci Sparks Sound Support From Social Media After Trolls Threaten His Family

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is receiving an outpouring of support after he revealed his family has been on the receiving end of death threats following involvement with the White House's coronavirus pandemic response. In an interview with CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Wednesday, Fauci revealed that he and his family have required continued security as they face increasing harassment.

"The unseemingly things that crises bring out in the world, it brings out the best of people and the worst of people, and getting death threats to my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security — it's amazing," Fauci, who explained that even his daughters were facing harassment, said. "I wouldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it and don't like what you and I say, namely in the world of science, that they actually threaten you."

Fauci had been among the members of the White House's Cornanvirus Task Force and often faced opposition from President Donald Trump over such topics as masks. The president in July had even retweeted a tweet claiming that Fauci "misled the American public on many issues." As a result of those differences, Fauci, earlier that month, had revealed that he had not briefed the president on the pandemic in a "couple of months."

The revelation that he and his family are now facing harassment and death threats, however, did not go over well with many on social media, who rallied their support around Fauci. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.