Dr. Anthony Fauci Sparks Sound Support From Social Media After Trolls Threaten His Family
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is receiving an outpouring of support after he revealed his family has been on the receiving end of death threats following involvement with the White House's coronavirus pandemic response. In an interview with CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Wednesday, Fauci revealed that he and his family have required continued security as they face increasing harassment.
"The unseemingly things that crises bring out in the world, it brings out the best of people and the worst of people, and getting death threats to my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security — it's amazing," Fauci, who explained that even his daughters were facing harassment, said. "I wouldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it and don't like what you and I say, namely in the world of science, that they actually threaten you."
Fauci had been among the members of the White House's Cornanvirus Task Force and often faced opposition from President Donald Trump over such topics as masks. The president in July had even retweeted a tweet claiming that Fauci "misled the American public on many issues." As a result of those differences, Fauci, earlier that month, had revealed that he had not briefed the president on the pandemic in a "couple of months."
The revelation that he and his family are now facing harassment and death threats, however, did not go over well with many on social media, who rallied their support around Fauci. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.
What kind of world is it where our leading infectious disease specialist has been so targeted by Trump that his daughters need security? We are in a pandemic and a madman is trashing science to the point of familial danger. https://t.co/kJI882jBzn— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 5, 2020
A man who has spent his entire professional life trying to help others is being threatened by neck beard, knuckle dragging clowns because 'Murica.— Antifa HR Manager (@Luthier122) August 6, 2020
What kind of stupid ass country do we live in where a guy trying to save lives like Dr. Fauci gets DEATH threats, while trump is LITERALLY trying to kill our kids telling people they're immune to COVID-19?— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 6, 2020
Dr. Fauci I am sorry that you have to endure this. You told the truth about this pandemic. It’s up setting that this is the USA where this should not happen because you disagreed with the powers that be who don’t know what they are talking about. I support you! Thank you! ☮️🙏🏼— Maur 😷 (@mightymo2008) August 5, 2020
Disgusting that a scientist can’t explain facts without being threatened because people would rather hear about alien DNA, demon sperm, injectable disinfectant, and magical disappearances before Easter, than the truth just because the truth is hard.— boulder MG (@mg_boulder) August 5, 2020
This man told you nothing but facts. It isn’t his fault you’re either too deluded or simply foolish to believe him. Literally DON’T shoot or threaten the messenger just cause you don’t like the message— Lynne Potter (@LynnePo03199959) August 6, 2020
Whatever you think or believe ... what gives anyone the right to attack his Family ?? Argue with Dr Fauci ; complain to him ; shout at him if you have to but ... Death threats ...?!! C’mon that’s wrong !!!— Colin (@Colin326200831) August 5, 2020
Unbelievable, Fauci gives the people of this nation honest , straight forward information on how viruses work and what to do to stay safe and people are threatening him & his family. What the hell is wrong with them? Be thankful for the honesty & help Fauci provides.— Mesmereyes (@Mesmereyes777) August 6, 2020
We are so backwards. We have a doctor who Trump hired btw, is trying to help us within a deadly pandemic and we sending him death threats??
Make it make sense folks— babysmoove (@babysmoove92) August 6, 2020
My gosh, I can’t believe someone would get death threats for trying to protect public health 🙄🙄🙄😒. People need to check their priorities. It really is hard to be a civil servant, we get no recognition and now harassment. Smh #InFauciWeTrust— Terreh N. (@Terenica) August 6, 2020
The good doctor is almost eighty years old, and Americans want to hurt him and his family? That's what's wrong with people -- they focus their hate on people who don't deserve it.— Y_Soy (@Yvonne_Soy) August 6, 2020
Dr Fauci just said he and his family are getting death threats to the point his family has had to get security.
➡️ When the pandemic is raging, public health experts like Fauci being targeted is one of the despicable things. He’s just trying to find treatments folks. #COVID19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 5, 2020
God bless you Dr. Fauci, praying god protection around you in your family. Some people can't stand the true so thats how they choose to react. Keep doing the right thing in speaking true.— Shakila King (@ONLY1LOVEPEACE) August 6, 2020
Dr. Fauci did nothing wrong but needs protection for himself and his family. What kind of sick people are around us?— Beinhart im HomeOffice (@Friedl_Werner) August 6, 2020