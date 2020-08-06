Dr. Anthony Fauci Reveals Daughters Need Security After Family Continues to Receive Death Threats

✖

Dr. Anthony Fauci has reveals that his daughters need security to protect them, after his family has continued to receive death threats. While speaking to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a Facebook live stream interview on Harvard’s School of Public Health website, Fauci shared the reality that he and his family are currently dealing with.

"The unseemingly things that crises bring out in the world, it brings out the best of people and the worst of people, and getting death threats to my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security — it’s amazing." He continued, "I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it and don’t like what you and I say, namely in the world of science, that they actually threaten you." Fauci added, "I mean, that to me is just strange."

Regarding why he thinks he and his family have been subjected to death threats, Fauci said, "There is a degree of anti-science feeling in this country." He added, "I think it’s not just related to science, it’s almost related to authority and a mistrust in authority that spills over because in some respects, scientists because they’re trying to present data may be looked at ... as being an authoritative figure." Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and has been a part of the Trump administrations coronavirus task force. However, he has on occasion disagreed with certain positions the White House and various leaders have taken on how to handle the pandemic and reopen the country. This has caused him to be the target of criticism from many extremists and conspiracy theorists.

Even through the chaos, Fauci has continued to focus on keeping the nation informed about the science behind the coronavirus, as well as the status of a vaccine that his organization is developing with Moderna. "We hope that by the time we get into late fall and early winter, we will have in fact a vaccine that we can say that would be safe and effective," Fauci said during a congressional testimony. "One can never guarantee the safety or effectiveness unless you do the trial, but we are cautiously optimistic this will be successful. Because in the early studies with humans, the phase one study, it clearly showed that individuals who are vaccinated mounted a neutralizing antibody response that was at least comparable and in many respects better than what we see in convalescent serum from individuals who have recovered from Covid-19."