Donald Trump's Planned White House Event Ripped Due to Lingering Questions Over Coronavirus Diagnosis

President Donald Trump is set to hold his first public event since he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, he will hold a public gathering on the White House South Lawn that will have hundreds of people in attendance. Trump will reportedly address attendees from the balcony. Given that there has been a major outbreak of the coronavirus amongst Trump's camp, this event has come under fire from users online who are saying that this gathering could potentially put the attendees at risk.

Trump originally announced on Oct. 2 that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, multiple individuals in the president's inner circle have also tested positive for the illness. That list includes former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump's personal assistant Nicholas Luna, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House Press Secretary, former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, and numerous others. As a result, some have questioned whether it's appropriate for the president to hold a public rally at the White House, where many of those individuals are believed to have contracted COVID-19. While attendees will have to wear a mask, it's unclear whether that rule will be enforced and whether there will be social distancing involved. Additionally, at the moment, it is unclear whether Trump is still contagious after contracting COVID-19. Although, he will deliver his remarks from a distance from the White House balcony. Following this event, Trump will hold a public rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday, which has also garnered its fair share of criticism for similar reasons.

Even though they will reportedly implement some safety protocols during the event, it has still come under fire from those who worry that the gathering could lead to even more positive COVID-19 cases. Unsurprisingly, on Twitter, users are not holding back their thoughts about this latest Trump event.