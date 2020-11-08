Donald Trump's Election Loss Already Has People Talking About Possible 2024 Run

Donald Trump will lose the 2020 election based on nearly universal projections from news outlets, including the Associated Press, CBS News and Fox News. While Trump's campaign is actively denying that is the case and is pursuing recounts and lawsuits, it seems unlikely that Joe Biden will not be president come Jan. 20, 2021. Some in Trump's base are still fighting for a 2020 win, but others have moved on to another topic: the 2024 election. Per the U.S. Constitution's 22nd Amendment, Trump is still eligible to serve another full term in office. There is no language stating terms have to be served consecutively. (For example, Grover Cleveland won the 1884 election, lost the one in 1888, and won the next one in 1892.) Trump has not indicated he will attempt to run again, but the possibility has some supporters and media personalities buzzing. Scroll through to see what some people are already saying about a 2024 run for the POTUS.

(Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images) "Biden's win saved democracy, but not forever. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham & other Republicans are every bit as willing as Trump to uphold white supremacy and favor the wealthy. And Trump himself could run in 2024," author Tony Schwartz wrote. prevnext

BBC presenter shaking her head at the suggestion of Trump running again in 2024. They don't hide their bias. pic.twitter.com/ig8PerZgaE — News Addict (@addicted2newz) November 8, 2020 Over in the U.K., this panel on BBC News debated the possibility. However, they came off very dismissive, reminding viewers of U.S. presidents who've unsuccessfully attempted to win non-consecutive terms. prevnext

(Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor, Getty) "This may sound nuts but don't be shocked if Trump announces he's running for President in 2024 before he leaves office in Jan. (In fact It may be the way his friends coax him out of White House.)" radio personality and comedian, Dean Obeidallah speculated. "Then Trump can still hold rallies and still get media coverage that he loves." prevnext

thinking about the fact that trump will probably run again in 2024 pic.twitter.com/ME4XLpGJ7U — ًًًًًً (@ASadDisco) November 7, 2020 Trump knows he lost. Challenging the results of the election is just him laying the groundwork for 2024," one Twitter user wrote, while a second added: "I've seen people say that they would have voted for a roast beef sandwich if it meant Trump would be gone. They made the biggest mistake and they'll learn eventually! #Trump2020 #Trump2024." prevnext

(Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images) "Be careful fake Republicans. [Donald Trump] is not going anywhere. #Trump2024," attorney Leo Terrell wrote. "I am a Trump Republican. You crossed President Trump, I will campaign AGAINST you." prevnext

#Trump2024 nuff said.... pic.twitter.com/iVs5YRd7CQ — JMooski (@SternFBSuperfan) November 5, 2020 "If Joe Biden is sworn in as president we will #Resist for four years. Then we will vote #Trump2024," write Carmine Sabia wrote. "There is no other leader of this Party. 70 million votes. Republicans better tread carefully." prevnext