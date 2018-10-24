Donald Trump Weighs in as Suspicious Packages Continue to Target Politicians and News Outlets

President Donald Trump has weighed in on the suspicious packages that continue to target politicians and news outlets.

Trump retweeted Vice President Mike Pence’s statement condemning the packages and added, “I agree wholeheartedly!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, [CNN] & others,” Pence wrote in his statement.

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

“These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country,” he then added. “Grateful for swift response of [Secret Service], [FBI] & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The President also held a press conference in which he stated that “the safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority,” adding that “the full weight of our government is being deployed to…bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.”

Trump: “The safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority” //t.co/HHH0ssL38T pic.twitter.com/B8SHSr4caY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 24, 2018

So far, the list of political figures that the suspicious packages have been sent to includes The Clintons, The Obamas, billionaire George Soros, former CIA director John Brennan, and Former Attorney General Eric Holder.

CNN offices were also sent a suspicious package containing what was believed to be a bomb.

This is the suspicious package received this morning at the Time Warner Center, which houses the CNN New York bureau. Police say the package appeared to be a “live explosive device.” It has now been removed and taken to a NYPD facility in the Bronx. //t.co/i3L1yqDfja pic.twitter.com/YPYQ9T9T3w — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

Notably, the potentially explosive package sent to Holder was actually delivered to the office of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, according to CNN.

Terrie Rizzo, a Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman, issued a statement on the suspicious package, saying that “this kind of targeted hate and violence has no place in our country and will not be tolerated.”

“Unfortunately, we have seen some candidates for office use highly divisive and toxic rhetoric during this cycle,” she added. “Today’s greatly disturbing events are a reminder that everyone needs to tone it down in the last two weeks and focus on the issues.”

The office of Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz was evacuated after a suspicious package was mailed to the premises. This news comes after similar packages were sent to the Clintons, the Obamas and the CNN offices.//t.co/An94mxCQG6 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 24, 2018

At this time, there do not appear to have been any detonations, and both the FBI and the Secret Service are continuing to investigate.