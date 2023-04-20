Jimmy John's Rolls Out Exclusive New 'Munchie Crusher' Sandwich

Jimmy John's has rolled out a brand new sandwich, the Munchie Crusher, in celebration of 4/20. The sandwich is an online and app exclusive that is "stacked high on wheat with turkey, provolone & avocado spread, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced pickles, extra oregano-basil & mayo." The company is confident that this sandwich will " satisfy even the biggest appetite."

"Pro Tip: put your favorite flavor of chips on the sandwich to enhance your munch experience," the restaurant adds. "Jimmy John's app users can satiate their munchies the week of 4/20 with the code FREESIDE when used alongside any Regular or Giant size sandwich purchase." Additionally, residents in the Long Beach, California area can visit the Jimmy John's location at 421 W Broadway on 4/20 for a celebration that includes exclusive Jimmy John's rolling papers, a DJ, giveaways, and swag. There will also be rolling demonstrations from 'Roller to the Stars,' Ranagade, who is Snoop Dogg's personal roller. However, to join the fun inside the store, customers must be 21 or older.

Jimmy John's was founded in 1983, noting, "Our founder, Jimmy, had two options after high school – head to the military or open a business. He opted for sandwiches, and in January of 1983, the first Jimmy John's was opened in the college town of Charleston, IL. The menu consisted of four sandwiches, made just like they are today with hand-sliced meats and always fresh-baked bread."

"At Jimmy John's, we don't make sandwiches. We make The Sandwich of Sandwiches," the company states on its website. "We use fresh vegetables because we don't hate salads, we just feel bad for them. We hand-slice our provolone cheese and meats in-house every day, because packaged pre-sliced meats doesn't have the same ring to it. And we bake bread all day, every day because stale bread isn't bread, it's... croutons. The flavors of fresh-veggies, combined with hand-sliced meats and fresh-baked bread is what makes a Jimmy John's sandwich The Sandwich of Sandwiches."