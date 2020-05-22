Donald Trump's Visit to Ford Plant Sparks Heated Debate Over Decision Not to Wear Mask

President Donald Trump's decision not to wear a face mask while in front of cameras during his Tuesday visit to a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is sparking outrage on social media. Visiting the factory, which has been partially converted to manufacture ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, the president opted not to wear a recommended face covering while touring the factory. Speaking to reporters, he said that he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty)

Trump did, however don a face mask briefly backstage. Navy blue and featuring the presidential seal, it was not present for the majority of the visit, marking just the latest example of Trump opting to forgo a mask. According to a company spokesman who spoke with CNN, Ford "encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived," though Ford chairman Bill Ford said it was "up to" the president to follow the company's guidelines, which require the wearing of face coverings.

Given that face coverings are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Ford's guidelines, many were left angered by the president's decision not to set a good example to his fellow Americans, including Michigan's attorney general, who said his decision had potentially "serious health consequences," CNN reports. Others took issue with his reasoning for not wearing a face covering. On social media, a heated debate was sparked. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.