Donald Trump's Visit to Ford Plant Sparks Heated Debate Over Decision Not to Wear Mask
President Donald Trump's decision not to wear a face mask while in front of cameras during his Tuesday visit to a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is sparking outrage on social media. Visiting the factory, which has been partially converted to manufacture ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, the president opted not to wear a recommended face covering while touring the factory. Speaking to reporters, he said that he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."
Trump did, however don a face mask briefly backstage. Navy blue and featuring the presidential seal, it was not present for the majority of the visit, marking just the latest example of Trump opting to forgo a mask. According to a company spokesman who spoke with CNN, Ford "encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived," though Ford chairman Bill Ford said it was "up to" the president to follow the company's guidelines, which require the wearing of face coverings.
Given that face coverings are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Ford's guidelines, many were left angered by the president's decision not to set a good example to his fellow Americans, including Michigan's attorney general, who said his decision had potentially "serious health consequences," CNN reports. Others took issue with his reasoning for not wearing a face covering. On social media, a heated debate was sparked. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
Trump didn't want press to see him wearing a mask but someone took a picture anyway
I'd hate to see this go viral#TrumpWearingMask pic.twitter.com/6yHhTRfIce— Stone (@stonecold2050) May 22, 2020
He wouldn't want to give off the impression that he actually cares about anyone else's well being.— Mikey (@Mikey_Co84) May 22, 2020
How many times are we gonna witness pathetic Donald Trump go to plants that manufacture medical gear AND REFUSE TO WEAR A MASK?— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 22, 2020
Am sure for someone as Trump , President of the USA , he has doctor in the WH who tested him and VP Pence daily. And equip with all medical team. So, medias chill please, medias like controversies.— Pisces girl (@SandraSandyT) May 22, 2020
Describe @realDonaldTrump’s disastrous Ford tour today in five words or less. I’ll start: Trump should’ve worn a mask.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 22, 2020
Trump’s refusal to wear a mask isn’t surprising, but it still displays a disgusting disconnect from reality, and confirms his inability to set any kind of good example.
He is a complete failure as a leader, and a total disgrace of a human being.#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) May 21, 2020
Imagine being Donald Trump and worried that WEARING A SURGICAL MASK is the thing that will make you look stupid.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 22, 2020
Noooooooo we are proud of Trump!!!— Spartacus 🇺🇸🇮🇹🗽🛩️🌎 (@ospartaco) May 22, 2020
God forbid you normalize mask wearing and save thousands of lives.— Tiff Moooooneyhan (@Tmoneyhands) May 22, 2020
The US needs an adult as president, not the child that we currently have.— Lee Olds (@leeolds) May 22, 2020
Now THAT wasn't so hard, was it?
Spanky FINALLY wore a mask, but took it off quickly because he hates how it looks on him.
Be a shame if this pic went viral.#TrumpMask pic.twitter.com/Sg5q1IY1hF— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 22, 2020
His foolish vanity matters more to him than the health & safety of the other people present. What a loathsome person he is.— LCHedblom (@luannehedblom) May 22, 2020
What a childish, petty response from any adult, yet alone the POTUS. He’s playing games when people are struggling to survive. He could be infecting all those folks in the manufacturing line!— Kevin Koehler (@KP_Koehler) May 22, 2020