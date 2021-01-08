Donald Trump Video Showing President and Family Celebrating in Rally Tent to 'Gloria' Goes Viral After Capitol Attack
Moments before supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, the president and his team were dancing along to Laura Branigan's '80s pop hit "Gloria." Video of the festive atmosphere, which occurred ahead of the president’s speech at a rally prior to the events that unfolded later in the day, has since gone viral on social media, drawing condemnation.
In the video, which appears to have been recorded by the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., the president, both of his sons, daughter Ivanka Trump, advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, and other senior officials, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, can be seen in a backstage tent observing the gathered crowd. "Gloria" can be heard blasting, with Guilfoyle even doing a little dancing. The video was recorded moments before the president took the stage in a speech that has since been widely condemned for inciting violence at the Capitol building.
Of course Donald Trump gets hyped to Laura Branigan.— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 7, 2021
Of course Gloria is his jam.
He never left 1982. pic.twitter.com/wq1GOUdNtD
"We will never give up; we will never concede," the president told the crowd. "We will stop the steal. We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, and we're going to the Capitol…We're going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones…the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."
The use of "Gloria" has since been slammed online, with Branigan's manager, Kathy Golik, tweeting "it's absolutely appalling to hear 'Gloria' being played in the background…given the tragic, unsettling, & shameful happenings that occurred at the US Capitol." Golik added in a second tweet, "it's very sad & upsetting to see Laura's beautiful memory & legacy have any association [with] Pres. Trump & such a dark day in US history. Neither Laura nor her music, deserve any unwarranted fallout due to the actions of others." She also added that "no permission" was granted to the president or his team to use the song. Many on social media felt similar outrage, with the clip quickly going viral in the aftermath of the storming of the Capitol.
Here's the video everyone should be watching today. "Gloria" will never be the same way after that. Laura Branigan must be turning in her grave. @laurabranigan #Gloria pic.twitter.com/iaNppCPBMY— superfreak (@superfreaktv) January 8, 2021
@laurabranigan Just so you know Donald Trump junior was playing Gloria when he was inciting people to violence yesterday it's on Twitter— Bobby (@3RiversGuy) January 7, 2021
NOT THE TRUMP FAMILY BLASTING GLORIA DURING A COUP! pic.twitter.com/xq26wlCJca— Leah Marilla Thomas will tak a cup o' kindness yet (@leahmarilla) January 7, 2021
Trump, Donald Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle and others watching the crowd getting fired up hours before they stormed the Capitol, and dancing in enjoyment while the song Gloria is playing. Seems premeditated, no? pic.twitter.com/E6tHufOjiN— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 7, 2021
The only people who can play Gloria pic.twitter.com/Rl2molNdbp— Jon Shecket⭐⭐ (@jshecket) January 8, 2021
He’ll never take the memory of Gloria from Laila and the StL Blues 🏒— Christine Myers 🧢🤙 (@xavlittledove) January 8, 2021
Saddens me of today's events. I wish Trump would refrain from playing "Gloria"...- it's not a hockey game! I initially thought it was a one time deal months ago, but todays havoc was shameful. Praying for our country and law enforcement.— Tommy Bayiokos (@TommyBayiokos) January 7, 2021
@BenningtonShow Here's a video showing President Trump watching the Save America Rally while listening to the song Gloria by Laura Branigan. pic.twitter.com/ZpfkGEHXAi— Spoonman (@Stan_Spooner) January 7, 2021
I hope he hasn't ruined "Gloria" for me for all time. I loved that song.— Claire Splan (@ClaireSplan) January 7, 2021
I closely associate “Gloria” with one of the greatest times of my life in St. Louis and I’m not about to let any shitty Trump video taint my enjoyment of that song, thank you very much— Snakes (@StlSnakes) January 7, 2021
I will always love that song. Laura’s song joins a long distinguished list of songs that this grifter WH administration has used without permission. They have no understanding of anything beyond what helps them. Do not be sad. We know Trump is shit and “Gloria” is glorious.— Someone else (@whynotelsewhere) January 8, 2021
I will continue to sing this song loudly whenever I hear it on the radio. Trump won’t take that joy from me.— Cheri Smith (@chessmit) January 8, 2021
That’s so annoying. I associate that song with the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup win. I refuse to let him ruin it.— Hmm... (@Unhandmywine) January 7, 2021
Felt bad for Laura Branigan in that video.— Shep the Solstice Dude. (@cdshepard3) January 7, 2021