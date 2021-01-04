Donald Trump Urging State Officials to 'Find Votes' Draws Comparisons to Richard Nixon Tapes by Americans
Donald Trump held an hour-long call with Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” votes that can tilt the election into his favor. The Washington Post obtained the audio that could hear the president express his frustration over the results once again, telling Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes.”
Despite his assertion, Raffensperger and others on the call refused to give in to Trump’s demands, informing him that the election’s votes were counted in a fair manner. Raffensperger even told Trump that the “challenge” he has is that the data he is presenting and has been presented is “wrong.” Trump persisted by saying that there was “no way” he lost the state and that he won by “hundreds of thousands of votes.” The call had many Americans feeling as if they had heard something similar. That’s because social media quickly tied Trump’s rumblings about Georgia’s election to the Richard Nixon tapes.
Those tapes, better known as the Watergate scandal, brought to light conversations then-president Nixon had with administration officials and revealed that he had conspired to cover up the break-in of the 1972 Democratic National Committee headquarters. Social media quickly sounded off on the similarities with some even feeling that Trump’s call even topped the Nixon tapes.
I’ve spent the last year writing a book on Nixon and Watergate—and I’m constantly amazed in going over that history that Trump is, in every worse, far far worse. More dangerous, more criminal, more damaging to American democracy.— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) January 3, 2021
Nixon hearing Trump’s tapes. pic.twitter.com/e0LxMvG3Ed— 🌼Ami🌼 (@yellowdaisyami) January 3, 2021
Nixon was impeached and resigned for a lot less than Trump has done.— Sean Patrick Little (@WiscoWriterGuy) January 3, 2021
Serious question... Will the #TrumpTapes recorded by Raffensperger lead Trump to resign, just like the smoking gun did for Nixon??#Fresh #DemVoice1— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) January 3, 2021
What Trump just did makes the Nixon tapes sound like Nixon was caught burping on tape.— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) January 3, 2021
prevnext
Trump’s tape asking GA R Sec of State to find enough votes to overturn the GA election TRUMPS the Nixon tapes! Congress- impeach and remove now! #SpeakerPelosi— sandy raymond (@LovelyLassSandy) January 3, 2021
This is far worse than anything Nixon did, and it’s probably not even in the worst thing Trump did that week. https://t.co/smhtrIIgkA— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 3, 2021