Donald Trump Urging State Officials to 'Find Votes' Draws Comparisons to Richard Nixon Tapes by Americans

Donald Trump held an hour-long call with Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” votes that can tilt the election into his favor. The Washington Post obtained the audio that could hear the president express his frustration over the results once again, telling Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes.”

Despite his assertion, Raffensperger and others on the call refused to give in to Trump’s demands, informing him that the election’s votes were counted in a fair manner. Raffensperger even told Trump that the “challenge” he has is that the data he is presenting and has been presented is “wrong.” Trump persisted by saying that there was “no way” he lost the state and that he won by “hundreds of thousands of votes.” The call had many Americans feeling as if they had heard something similar. That’s because social media quickly tied Trump’s rumblings about Georgia’s election to the Richard Nixon tapes.

Those tapes, better known as the Watergate scandal, brought to light conversations then-president Nixon had with administration officials and revealed that he had conspired to cover up the break-in of the 1972 Democratic National Committee headquarters. Social media quickly sounded off on the similarities with some even feeling that Trump’s call even topped the Nixon tapes.