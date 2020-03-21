Donald Trump Thanks Nation’s Distillers for Producing and Donating Hand Sanitizer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, and Twitter Has Thoughts

As the coronavirus global pandemic grips the United States, distilleries across the country are rising to action to help produce the highly sought after hand sanitizers that have flown off store shelves, and they’re earning a special thanks from President Donald Trump. On Thursday, the president tweeted his thanks to distilleries as they heed the call to action, earning a mixed bag of responses from social media.

America’s Private Sector is stepping up to help us be STRONG! Many of the Nation’s distillers, large and small, are producing and donating hand sanitizer to help fight #COVID19. THANK YOU! https://t.co/bcjKA9Janw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2020

In his tweet, Trump shared a NBC News article highlighting the distances distilleries have gone to help Americans. Using high-proof alcohol, distilleries in states from Pennsylvania to Vermont and others are turning their typical daily productions into operation lines for the sanitizers, which is scarce to come by both in stores and on online retailers.

According to the report, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States has even been in contact with federal regulatory agencies and the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force to clear red tape and “make sure we can be quick and nimble and fill a need in the marketplace.”

Although many felt that the president’s praise was well-deserved, some also couldn’t help but point out what they see as flaws in Trump’s response to the pandemic. Keep scrolling to see how people have reacted to the president’s tweet.

“Americas private sector is stepping up because president Trump is a master negotiator and made this happen,” applauded one person.

So cool! There is no other country with people like America! They are so innovative! — LORI HENDRY TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Lrihendry) March 19, 2020

“Yes they are filling the leadership vacuum left by you,” commented somebody else.

“Trump is showing GREAT leadership !!” added another person.

“Bringing in the private sector is one of the best moves President Trump made. He bypassed govt. incompetency & bureaucracy in so doing. Something no other president would have the sense to do,” wrote another. “Being a developer has prepared Trump for being excellent at Crisis management.”

“America’s private sector wouldn’t have had to step up if Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak hadn’t been so inept,” tweeted one.

“The American people in the private sector want to help, and are showing their true American spirit!” reacted another.

That’s great of HIM. What are YOU doing?



Absolutely pathetic response.#WhereAreTheTests? Where’s the protective gear for healthcare workers? #GetmePPE



Pandemic response team shutdown in 2018!

Turned down test kits from the World Health Org.! pic.twitter.com/sUsVqGlSH0 — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) March 20, 2020

“Yes, thank goodness for America’s Private Sector who had to step up because our government failed us,” wrote one person.

“America is unstoppable when we come together!” tweeted somebody else. “WE WILL WIN!!!!”

“Where are the [Covid-19] tests? The ventilators? The face masks and other supplies?” asked one. “They are still in short supply.”

“They HAVE to step up because you have and continue to refuse to do your job,” commented another person.

“Ahh. Too bad we don’t have a leader who was prepared & able to help out during this [pandemic],” added somebody else.

So nice to see America stepping up to the challenge!



Bravo! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 19, 2020

“Trump brings the whole world together,” tweeted one. “Thank you very much, Mr President.”

“Trump is a global hero. He solves all problems, overcomes crises and makes world a better place,” praised another person.

“Yes, I would rather have one of those distillers be the president,” commented somebody else. “They saw a problem, they cared, they are helping to solve it…you…not so much.”

“Masks, face shields, gloves, gowns and ventilators. You continue to ignore the crisis, immediately apply the full force of the war time act you just instituted but seem to think you can wait,” wrote one person. “You are continuing to blow this, we need you to start acting like a real leader.”

“Why aren’t you making masks and gowns by the millions!” asked somebody else.

Yes, they’re giving their own talents and money to help the serious shortage that you refuse to deal with. They’re losing money to help their neighbors.



Meanwhile, Senators Burr and Loeffler took their insider information about the coming crisis and used it to enrich themselves. — Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) March 20, 2020

“They have to do what you and your administration couldn’t,” tweeted another.