Donald Trump Tells Sean Hannity His Top Priorities for Second Term, But the Answer Is Confusing Everyone

Donald Trump let his followers in on his plans for a second term, but his answer left much to be desired. On Thursday, the president spoke with Fox News' Sean Hannity about what would be his top priorities would be if he were to be reelected. Instead of any clear goals, he said, "the word experience is still good" and "now I know everybody." He then also took a shot at John Bolton, his former National Security Advisor. The transcript of the jumbled answer has been widely panned on social media, and, as CNN reports, symbolizes something worrying his advisers.

"The answer encapsulated what some of Trump's political advisers fear is an unfocused approach to reelection a little more than four months before ballots are cast," CNN's Kevin Liptak writes. "They hope he will begin using his platform to define rival Joe Biden and articulate his argument for being reelected."

Scroll through to see some of the reactions to quotes. Most are confused and dumbfounded by the answer, and others just think it's an example of why they believe U.S. voters should not reelect him.