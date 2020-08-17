Donald Trump's Teased Pardon of Edward Snowden Brought out Fire and Fury on Social Media
Donald Trump recently teased a pardon for Edward Snowden,and the notion brought out fire and fury on social media. During a press conference on Saturday, Trump was asked about issuing a pardon for Snowden. He replied by stating that he would "take a very good look" at the situation.
Snowden is a former NSA contractor who has been living in exile in Russia. This is due to him leaking classified government secrets regarding surveillance. Notably, at least one person pointed out that Trump tweeted heavy criticism of Snowden in 2013. "ObamaCare is a disaster and Snowden is a spy who should be executed-but if it and he could reveal Obama's records, I might become a major fan," the current sitting U.S. president tweeted at the time. Trump's new comment on the possible pardon of Snowden has ignited a massive debate online, and many are displeased over the notion. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Any more criminals and traitors trump can pardon?— Barbara Tepper (@softlikewater) August 15, 2020
prevnext
Another thing to check off on his Russia-related "before I'm out of office" checklist. Mark my words...he will be removing Russian sanctions before he leaves office. THAT is what Putin wants most of all!— Truth_Liberty_Democracy_No Propaganda (@truth_democracy) August 15, 2020
Two thoughts here:— Donald J. Quixote (@Unabogie) August 16, 2020
1) Of course Trump will pardon Snowden, since Snowden gave our secrets to Putin.
2) People keep acting like Snowden was some master hacker. He got clearance to look at classified files and he abused it by copying them to a flash drive and dumping them.
prevnext
Pretty sure Snowden hasn’t been tried and convicted and therefore can’t be pardoned— Nate Downs (@DjNateDowns) August 16, 2020
There is always a tweet🙄 pic.twitter.com/tMxcnlkDnn— Coop 🇺🇸 (@MiniCooper075) August 15, 2020
prevnext
cool pic.twitter.com/YiurGTUbvd— Ben Collins (@BenCollins1776) August 15, 2020
If Trump does this say goodbye to people with clearances keeping classified information secret. Snowden will rightly be viewed to have profited from what he did.— Russ Taylor (@RussTaylorPhD) August 16, 2020
prevnext
A pardon of Snowden would be an insult to all the dedicated people with clearances who work hard every day to safeguard the information they are entrusted with.— Russ Taylor (@RussTaylorPhD) August 16, 2020
"I'm going to take a very good look into it" usually means he will forget about it 5 minutes later.— Richard Cunningham (@DickyCunningham) August 16, 2020
prevnext
Trump's base will applaud anything he does but might this be a bridge too far for many Republican Senators?. But if he's reelected what's to stop him?— Kathy Vullis (@KathyVullis) August 16, 2020
Where is the outrage @tedcruz @JohnCornyn @LindseyGrahamSC @SenRonJohnson you lot are very quiet!!! Snowden gave away US Intelligence to our enemies.— Amber-DFW Girl 👠💄⚽️👗👜🏳️🌈 (@Amber_DFWGirl) August 16, 2020
prevnext
Nope. He knew he was guilty of espionage and fled the country with his spoils. President Obama asked him to come back and face a trial if he wanted leniency but he refused.— Pres Obama’s Tan Suit (@AZWedding) August 16, 2020
There’s always a tweet, Snowden pardon edition https://t.co/93SvCRbwDg— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2020
prev
Imagine my surprise to find only the worst people in the country willing to speak against a pardon this time around. How far we've come!— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 17, 2020