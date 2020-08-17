Donald Trump's Teased Pardon of Edward Snowden Brought out Fire and Fury on Social Media

Donald Trump recently teased a pardon for Edward Snowden,and the notion brought out fire and fury on social media. During a press conference on Saturday, Trump was asked about issuing a pardon for Snowden. He replied by stating that he would "take a very good look" at the situation.

Snowden is a former NSA contractor who has been living in exile in Russia. This is due to him leaking classified government secrets regarding surveillance. Notably, at least one person pointed out that Trump tweeted heavy criticism of Snowden in 2013. "ObamaCare is a disaster and Snowden is a spy who should be executed-but if it and he could reveal Obama's records, I might become a major fan," the current sitting U.S. president tweeted at the time. Trump's new comment on the possible pardon of Snowden has ignited a massive debate online, and many are displeased over the notion. Scroll down to see what they are saying.