Edward Snowden Searched the CIA’s Networks to See If Aliens Exist and Here’s What He Found

Edward Snowden is infamous for being an NSA whistleblower, but the ex-CIA employee recently revealed that among the searches he delved into on the goverment department’s networks was to see if aliens exist and he’s now sharing what he found. According to CNN, in his new memoir, Permanent Record, Snowden revealed, “For the record, as far as I could tell, aliens have never contacted Earth, or at least they haven’t contacted U.S. intelligence.”

Snowden also shared what he discoverd about the moon landing and other conspiracy theories, writing, “In case you were wondering: Yes, man really did land on the moon. Climate change is real. Chemtrails are not a thing.”

Snowden recently guested on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, doubling down on his new claims by saying “there’s no evidence” of extraterrestrial life or many other alleged goverment conspiracies.

“I know, Joe, I know you want there to be aliens. I know Neil deGrasse Tyson badly wants there to be aliens,” Snowden quipped to Rogan. “And there probably are, right? But the idea that we’re hiding them — if we are hiding them — I had ridiculous access to the networks of the NSA, the CIA, the military, all these groups. I couldn’t find anything. So if it’s hidden, and it could be hidden, it’s hidden really damn well, even from people who are on the inside.”

“Everybody wants to believe in conspiracy theories because it helps life make sense,” he added. “It helps us believe that somebody is in control, that somebody is calling the shots.”

Snowden is currently living in exile in Moscow, after unvealing to the world that the U.S. had been running an extensive surveillance

Following Snowden’s appearance on Rogan’s podcast, many have taken to social media to share their opinions on what he had to say.

Great quote from @Snowden on @joerogan: “we are forced today to live naked before power.” Whether that’s Facebook or Google or the government. They know everything. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) October 24, 2019

“[Joe Rogan] gives Snowden almost 3 hours uninterrupted on his show. Calls him “brave” and says he’s ‘honored.’ Yet not once does he ask him why he took the biggest trove of stolen classified US intelligence to China. And then Russia. Anyone else have a problem with that?” one person tweeted,

Someone else offered an opposing persepective, writing, “I feel bad for Edward Snowden….. He ruined his life for nothing. He has too much faith in people. The s— he’s revealed would’ve caused a revolution in other countries, we don’t give a f— about nothing but money and entertainment here.”

Permanent Record is out now on Metropolitan Books, a subdivision of Macmillan Publishers.

