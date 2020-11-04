Donald Trump Suggests 'Biden Votes' Found 'All Over' Are 'Bad for the Country' and Americans Sound Off
Donald Trump took to Twitter to suggest that the "Biden votes" being found from "all over" is "bad for the country," and Americans are weighing on the stunning claim. In a tweet posted Wednesday morning that was later flagged by Twitter as possibly being "misleading about an election or other civic process," the former reality-star-turned-president wrote, "They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!"
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
These claims have left a lot of people talking, with comic book writer Dan Slott sarcastically replying: "It's almost as if one candidate demonized mail-in voting and their base chose to vote in person, but the other candidate encouraged mail-in voting and those are now being reflected in the count. Go figure."
Many others have been sounding off as well. Scroll down to read more responses to Trump's tweets.
"They are finding them because people mailed them to them. Just sit down and keep your mouth shut."
So weird that people who took the pandemic seriously and voted by mail for safety happened fo be majority Democrats, I know.— Matt Miner * TRUMP HAS NOT WON * (@MattMinerXVX) November 4, 2020
Democracy is not bad, your interference is. Tweet reported.— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 4, 2020
"There is NO widespread mail-in fraud. Other than the fact that Trump's Post Master General was busy hiding hundreds of thousands of cast ballots. Gee. I wonder why?"
It's called COUNTING, jackass.
If you were better at it, you wouldn't have ONE, TWO, THREE, FOUR, FIVE, SIX BANKRUPTCIES.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 4, 2020
They are finding Biden votes all over the place because the American people voted for him. It’s called an election. Deal with it.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 4, 2020
"It's Really PATHETIC that the ONLY Way [Trump] can TRY to Win is to CHEAT. America is Sick of his LIES & CHEATING. He's FIRED."
They're "finding" ballots from people who voted for Joe, because people LOVE JOE...therefore voted for him. See how that works? Democracy. Read about it.— themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) November 4, 2020
"Voting HAS stopped. The votes being counted are absentee ballots that can legally be tallied up to three days after the election as long as they’re postmarked on or before Tuesday. [By the way], military gets one week after Election Day to send in ballots. Should those not count either?"
You never did get Democracy, you twisted ghoul.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 4, 2020
Mr. President thats the point of an election. Votes are counted...— GINA DIN (@gina_din) November 4, 2020
"This is why I say he is not my President. He is all too prone to do something like post s— such as this, devoid of fact and reasoning."
November 4, 2020
so bad for you! They are finding votes cause THEY EXIST— Marcelo Adnet (@MarceloAdnet) November 4, 2020
"Sir, that's what happens in an election. People vote and their votes are counted. People voted for you and it was counted. What's the issue?"
All over the place? As in at the precincts? That’s how this works. Take a middle school US Gov’t class.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 4, 2020
brOTUS🤦🏻♂️
They aren’t magically finding votes. That’s how mail in works my guy.— Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻♂️ (@tldtoday) November 4, 2020
"'They' aren't 'finding votes,' they are counting ballots. Y'all this is why we need a civics class in high school. This guy either actively doesn’t know how elections work or know exactly what he is doing and is trying to dismantle our democracy. Neat."
Yes they are counting the votes. That’s how it works here in the USA— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 4, 2020