Donald Trump Suggests 'Biden Votes' Found 'All Over' Are 'Bad for the Country' and Americans Sound Off

Donald Trump took to Twitter to suggest that the "Biden votes" being found from "all over" is "bad for the country," and Americans are weighing on the stunning claim. In a tweet posted Wednesday morning that was later flagged by Twitter as possibly being "misleading about an election or other civic process," the former reality-star-turned-president wrote, "They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!"

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

In a separate tweet, he added how they are "finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan," further adding it was "so bad for our Country!"

These claims have left a lot of people talking, with comic book writer Dan Slott sarcastically replying: "It's almost as if one candidate demonized mail-in voting and their base chose to vote in person, but the other candidate encouraged mail-in voting and those are now being reflected in the count. Go figure."

Many others have been sounding off as well. Scroll down to read more responses to Trump's tweets.