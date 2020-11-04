Donald Trump Suggests 'Biden Votes' Found 'All Over' Are 'Bad for the Country' and Americans Sound Off

By Stephen Andrew

Donald Trump took to Twitter to suggest that the "Biden votes" being found from "all over" is "bad for the country," and Americans are weighing on the stunning claim. In a tweet posted Wednesday morning that was later flagged by Twitter as possibly being "misleading about an election or other civic process," the former reality-star-turned-president wrote, "They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!"

In a separate tweet, he added how they are "finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan," further adding it was "so bad for our Country!"

These claims have left a lot of people talking, with comic book writer Dan Slott sarcastically replying: "It's almost as if one candidate demonized mail-in voting and their base chose to vote in person, but the other candidate encouraged mail-in voting and those are now being reflected in the count. Go figure."

Many others have been sounding off as well. Scroll down to read more responses to Trump's tweets.

"They are finding them because people mailed them to them. Just sit down and keep your mouth shut."

"There is NO widespread mail-in fraud. Other than the fact that Trump's Post Master General was busy hiding hundreds of thousands of cast ballots. Gee. I wonder why?"

"It's Really PATHETIC that the ONLY Way [Trump] can TRY to Win is to CHEAT. America is Sick of his LIES & CHEATING. He's FIRED."

"Voting HAS stopped. The votes being counted are absentee ballots that can legally be tallied up to three days after the election as long as they’re postmarked on or before Tuesday. [By the way], military gets one week after Election Day to send in ballots. Should those not count either?"

"This is why I say he is not my President. He is all too prone to do something like post s— such as this, devoid of fact and reasoning."

"Sir, that's what happens in an election. People vote and their votes are counted. People voted for you and it was counted. What's the issue?"

"'They' aren't 'finding votes,' they are counting ballots. Y'all this is why we need a civics class in high school. This guy either actively doesn’t know how elections work or know exactly what he is doing and is trying to dismantle our democracy. Neat."

