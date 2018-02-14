Stormy Daniels Plans to Tell Her Story About Donald Trump

A new report indicates that adult film star Stormy Daniels plans to tell her story about the alleged affair she had with Donald Trump.

The President’s attorney, Michael Cohen, reportedly admitted to journalists that he did pay Daniels $130,000 before election day as part of a non-disclosure agreement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Daniels’ manager, “Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” as reported by The Wrap.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in January, Daniels very cautiously deflected questions about her rumored relationship with Trump. She did, however, reveal that she did not sign her name to a reported denial letter of the affair which began circulating.

“It came from the internet,” Daniels replied when pressed to answer where the statement originated. “I’m also an FBI agent and I’m a man, according to the internet today.”

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels says he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed. “Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claims to have thought to herself.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature.

A source close to the situation says that along with the complete interview, Daniels details many things about her time with Trump, such as “[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

The news of this past interview comes on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that one of Trump’s lawyers arranged a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in 2016, just before the presidential election.

That payment was meant to be in exchange for her keeping quiet about the affair she had with Trump. The actress reportedly signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement about the matter, but this new interview pre-dates the terms of that contract.

Trump and his current administration have denied the affair ever took place.