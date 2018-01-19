Stormy Daniels Claims She Once Spanked Donald Trump With a Forbes Magazine

A day after In Touch magazine published quotes from a 2011 interview with adult film actress Stormy Daniels — in which she detailed her alleged affair with President Donald Trump — Mother Jones is reporting more bizarre details of the decade-old sexual relationship.

The publication reportedly obtained emails from 2009 between political operatives who were at the time advising Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, on a possible political campaign. According to those emails, Daniels “claimed that her affair with Trump included an unusual act: spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine.”

In the emails, the operatives discussed campaign donor options Daniels had contact info for in her phone. Among names like Steve Hirsch, the founder of an adult entertainment company; Theresa Flynt, the daughter of Hustler’s Larry Flynt; Frazier Boyd, the owner of a strip club chain; and adult actress Jenna Jameson, was Trump’s name and phone number.

That email was sent to Andrea Dubé, a Democratic political consultant based in New Orleans. In response, Dubé expressed surprise that Daniels was friendly with Trump. “Donald Trump?” she wrote. “In her cell phone?”

“Yep,” the other consultant replied. “She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”

The unnamed campaign operative said that Daniels explained that the spanking came during a series of sexual and romantic encounters with Trump and that it involved a copy of Forbes with Trump on the cover.

(If you’re wondering, a fall 2006 cover of Forbes does feature Trump and two of his children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka.)

The Shark Week detail matches up with what In Touch is reporting about what Daniels said about her interactions with Trump during a 2011 interview.

Just before the presidential election in 2016, Daniels was reportedly paid $130,000 by a Trump attorney to sign an agreement that prevents her from discussing the alleged affair.

The actress reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement about the matter, but the In Touch interview pre-dates the terms of that contract.

Trump, through representatives, has said no affair took place.

Without addressing the alleged payout, Cohen denied the affair.”These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels,” he told WSJ.

When Mother Jones reached out to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the Forbes accusation, she replied, “Would refer you back to comments given during the campaign on this. We have nothing new to add.”

