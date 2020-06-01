Donald Trump Stirs Twitter With Post About Election Day Amid George Floyd Protests, Civil Unrest
Donald Trump has stirred up Twitter with a post about Election Day, amid protests and civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd. In a tweet, Trump simply shared the the date for the next presidential election, which is "NOVEMBER 3RD." The post has certainly sparked a lot of reactions since it was shared.
There are some that have continued to express support for Trump and his administration, but an overwhelming number of the responses are from users who say they interned to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November. Numerous others are upset that Trump is tweeting about the election while there are citizens all over the nation who have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and violence against the black community. These protests were ignited when video went viral of a white police kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest. Floyd was later pronounced dead. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying in response to Trump's tweet.
Never forget that when crisis gripped the nation, Donald Trump's response was to turn off the White House lights and hide in the basement. pic.twitter.com/jBF7p4Ax5K— Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) June 1, 2020
It’s between a man who wants to unite us as a country and fight for positive change, vs a racist bigot who wants to start a race war and bring our country back to its original roots of racism and white privilege. The vast majority of Americans won’t stand for that— Burke Layden (@LaydenBurke) June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020
I’m hopeful it will be a bad day for you.— Christie Chappell (@ChristieChappe1) June 1, 2020
NOVEMBER 3rd, and I'm voting for the real leader: pic.twitter.com/AnLZ3umRr3— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 1, 2020
Remember remember the third of November, the bigotry, treason and rot; I know of no reason why the *President’s treason should ever be forgot.— Shawn Conahan (@shawnconahan) June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020
When has Trump ever been anything but divisive? He’s a hateful man. Tell me what has he done to unite this country? He attacks, berates, and insults anyone that is his perceived enemy. Please tell me one redeeming quality that he has.— Strawberry Fields Forever (@RamonaResisting) June 1, 2020
What is the day you and your entire base face the embarrassment of a one-term Presidency?— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 1, 2020
It’s so nice when the elderly start to get excited about their impending retirement.— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 1, 2020
Funny how we were doing better under democratic leadership than we are now. Just look what's happening. This is pretty much how I expected Trump presidency to look like.— Lubriel (@AngelG_Force) June 1, 2020
Nothing is more important? How about the people getting killed on our streets just for trying to be heard and be given justice. Donald trump is a wuss, and a pathetic president. He would be LUCKY to be re-elected in 2020.— Kaitlyn ☺️ (@xxkaitlynn_) June 1, 2020
We kick the #BunkerBoy to the curb pic.twitter.com/5T32h5aXf2— Terri Simeone (@terri_sim) June 1, 2020