Donald Trump Stirs Twitter With Post About Election Day Amid George Floyd Protests, Civil Unrest

Donald Trump has stirred up Twitter with a post about Election Day, amid protests and civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd. In a tweet, Trump simply shared the the date for the next presidential election, which is "NOVEMBER 3RD." The post has certainly sparked a lot of reactions since it was shared.

There are some that have continued to express support for Trump and his administration, but an overwhelming number of the responses are from users who say they interned to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November. Numerous others are upset that Trump is tweeting about the election while there are citizens all over the nation who have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and violence against the black community. These protests were ignited when video went viral of a white police kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest. Floyd was later pronounced dead. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying in response to Trump's tweet.