Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Not Wearing a Face Mask During Tour of Mask Production Facility
Just a week after "Pence Is An Idiot" trended on Twitter after Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic, President Donald Trump has stepped into an identical controversy. On Tuesday, the president toured the Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, and while the factory is currently busy producing N95 masks, Trump notably wasn't wearing a face mask or covering himself during the tour.
During his visit, the president met with Honeywell executives Darius Adamczyk and Tony Stallings, who led the tour through the facility. Marking his first time traveling from the White House in more than a month and with the Guns N' Roses song "Live and Let Die," along with other songs from his rally tracklist, playing over the speakers, Trump watched as N95 respirator masks were molded and assembled.
While Trump was not the only one to forgo a face mask and although Reuters reports that the White House was told by Honeywell that Trump and other visitors did not need to wear masks, the lacked of a face covering has not settled well with social media. Many have slammed the president for ignoring a sign at the facility stating, "Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You," while others have pointed out CDC guidelines recommending the use of cloth face coverings. Keep scrolling to see the strong response social media had.
Trump & co touring a mask factory without masks to do nothing but place their bare hands and spittle on a freshly manufactured batch sums up the idiocy of this entire era. pic.twitter.com/PpLk4SooBH— Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 6, 2020
I didn’t think someone could top Pence not wearing a mask to Mayo Clinic. Then Trump didn’t wear a mask to a mask factory. https://t.co/hy0JIPQyL6— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 5, 2020
I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020
Sooo...do healthcare workers probably just need to go ahead and re-sanitize their brand new N95s because these douchebags refused to wear masks in the mask factory?— Dreams In Green (@dreams_in_green) May 5, 2020
It’s like they’re on an elementary school field trip.— Edison Lee (@EdisonLee) May 5, 2020
In a mask factory, not wearing a mask, and standing over a bin of masks, talking with spittle foam flying from his mouth. Where do you think that spit is landing? On the masks.— LaTrenda Carswell (@JnrPhotog) May 6, 2020
Why are none of them wearing masks, at a factory making masks (so there must be some benefit to wearing masks, right?) pic.twitter.com/ZIcSuj4Uwi— Claudie Wilson (@cawilsonaz) May 5, 2020
Trump couldn’t find a mask in a mask factory. It’s sounds like a sick burn but that actually happened.— Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) May 6, 2020
Donald Trump didn’t wear a mask to the mask factory.
And...scene!— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 6, 2020
There could not be a worse role model. Donald Trump flies all the way across the country on non-essential business, tours a mask factory without wearing one (though signs require), and practices no self-distancing. Why should anybody else follow White House guidelines?— Bill Press (@BillPressPod) May 6, 2020
He has no freaking respect for the workers.— Chelsea (@ChelseaOverseas) May 5, 2020
He tours a factory making masks and refuses to wear a mask? Don’t any of his political advisors tell him that will come across as ridiculous?— Jim Cashel (@cashel) May 5, 2020
Does he breathe through his eyes?— melissa (@melissalvla) May 5, 2020
Goggles. No mask, no social distancing. pic.twitter.com/typ4KZzGn0— kate macey (@katemacey) May 5, 2020