Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Not Wearing a Face Mask During Tour of Mask Production Facility

Just a week after "Pence Is An Idiot" trended on Twitter after Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic, President Donald Trump has stepped into an identical controversy. On Tuesday, the president toured the Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, and while the factory is currently busy producing N95 masks, Trump notably wasn't wearing a face mask or covering himself during the tour.

(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty)

During his visit, the president met with Honeywell executives Darius Adamczyk and Tony Stallings, who led the tour through the facility. Marking his first time traveling from the White House in more than a month and with the Guns N' Roses song "Live and Let Die," along with other songs from his rally tracklist, playing over the speakers, Trump watched as N95 respirator masks were molded and assembled.

While Trump was not the only one to forgo a face mask and although Reuters reports that the White House was told by Honeywell that Trump and other visitors did not need to wear masks, the lacked of a face covering has not settled well with social media. Many have slammed the president for ignoring a sign at the facility stating, "Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You," while others have pointed out CDC guidelines recommending the use of cloth face coverings. Keep scrolling to see the strong response social media had.