Donald Trump Stirs Social Media After Blasting Mail-In Voting: 'It Will Be a Corrupt Disaster'
President Donald Trump on Wednesday again used social media to discredit mail-in voting and stoke fears regarding the legitimacy of the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Just hours after reports surfaced that the Trump campaign had filed a lawsuit against Nevada after the state passed a law expanding mail-in voting, the president responded on social media, alleging that the election "will be a corrupt disaster."
Nevada has ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting. It will be a corrupt disaster if not ended by the Courts. It will take months, or years, to figure out. Florida has built a great infrastructure, over years, with two great Republican Governors. Florida, send in your Ballots!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020
On Sunday, Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill mandating ballots be sent to all active voters due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining seven other states in voting exclusively by mail. The Hill reports that Tuesday night after the president blasted the move as an "illegal late-night coup," the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against Nevada alleging the law makes "voter fraud and other ineligible voting inevitable."
As he falls behind in polls against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump's vocal opposition to mail-in voting has only grown louder. In recent weeks, he has claimed the November election would be "rigged" or "fraudulent" and the most corrupt election" in the United States' history due to absentee ballots.
Just last week, he even called for the election to be delayed "until people can properly, securely and safely vote," a suggestion that was met with fierce opposition from officials on both sides of the aisle. His most recent tweet regarding mail-in voting has gained the same response, drawing criticism from social media users. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the president’s latest unfounded warning about mail-in voting.
ELECTION MANIPULATION
Once again Trump is actively interfering with the electoral process. For months he has ranted about mail-in voting but now because he needs to win Florida he is supporting that method of voting there. Trump has ZERO say in how people in Nevada vote!— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 5, 2020
fact check: none of this is true. now go prepare for your Fox interview, they might accidentally ask you a trick question, like how to pronounce Yosemite or something— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 5, 2020
Good morning, Mr. President.
I see you are starting off with the lies again.
Months or years, eh? No. Not a chance.
FYI, NV did a mostly mail primary in June.
Why would the party of governors be relevant here? Do you know what a tell is in poker?
Also, NV>FL#WeMatter https://t.co/GfaK1mlXTD— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 5, 2020
It's so wild that the President is actively undermining our election.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 5, 2020
Actively undermining our elections in BROAD DAYLIGHT!! Time for @realDonaldTrump to go to PRISON!!— Cindy_VoteBlue (@CindyDuff3) August 5, 2020
THIS....is a lie. A whopper. It's you who's trying to rig the election and deprive American's of their vote.— Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) August 5, 2020
Hey Trump: Five states have had all mail in ballots for years: Oregon, Utah, Washington, Colorado and Hawaii. If voter fraud by mail is so widespread it should be easy to point out in each state one big case of fraud. We'll wait for your response... (Spoiler: No fraud) https://t.co/7RG3SJFiTg— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 5, 2020
Um.. they've already had a mail in election, two months ago MORON. https://t.co/uD6XSMslFX pic.twitter.com/uzm876XSmt— RJ Gadz (@RalfusJ) August 5, 2020
You’re slowly realizing you’re gonna lose in November. Everything you say and do at this point is about undermining the election, and it’s just incredibly pathetic.— Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) August 5, 2020
What a coincidence that the only state that you think #mailinvoting works is one that you desperately need to win and where you think seniors will vote for you. You’re a transparent buffoon...— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 5, 2020
So. This will be your tactic...red states can mail in votes, but it will be fraud in blue states. You are so transparent #cantwaittillnovember https://t.co/SWiOZg0hth— Joanne Gerenser (@jgerenser) August 5, 2020
Translation: "I will lose Nevada. Gotta chance in Florida." https://t.co/FQgj0Tghja— ROBERT MANN (@RTMannJr) August 5, 2020
What I want to know is that if Mail-In voting is such a scary prospect, how come it's worked in the UK since.... forever? Legit all the mailing voters just have to make sure they post their vote earlier so it can be counted on Election Day... 🤷🏻♀️— Stephanie Leigh (@smeffilicious) August 5, 2020
Both states use the same USPS, you dolt.
You’re saying because the Florida governor is gop,— Geraldine (@divageraldine1) August 5, 2020
you’re confident he’ll cheat for you.