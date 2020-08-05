Donald Trump Stirs Social Media After Blasting Mail-In Voting: 'It Will Be a Corrupt Disaster'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday again used social media to discredit mail-in voting and stoke fears regarding the legitimacy of the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Just hours after reports surfaced that the Trump campaign had filed a lawsuit against Nevada after the state passed a law expanding mail-in voting, the president responded on social media, alleging that the election "will be a corrupt disaster."

Nevada has ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting. It will be a corrupt disaster if not ended by the Courts. It will take months, or years, to figure out. Florida has built a great infrastructure, over years, with two great Republican Governors. Florida, send in your Ballots! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020

On Sunday, Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill mandating ballots be sent to all active voters due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining seven other states in voting exclusively by mail. The Hill reports that Tuesday night after the president blasted the move as an "illegal late-night coup," the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against Nevada alleging the law makes "voter fraud and other ineligible voting inevitable."

As he falls behind in polls against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump's vocal opposition to mail-in voting has only grown louder. In recent weeks, he has claimed the November election would be "rigged" or "fraudulent" and the most corrupt election" in the United States' history due to absentee ballots.

Just last week, he even called for the election to be delayed "until people can properly, securely and safely vote," a suggestion that was met with fierce opposition from officials on both sides of the aisle. His most recent tweet regarding mail-in voting has gained the same response, drawing criticism from social media users. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the president’s latest unfounded warning about mail-in voting.