Donald Trump’s State of the Union: Twitter Slams Ivanka Trump’s ‘Nightmarish’ Video

Ivanka Trump posted a video to promote her father’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and viewers are calling it “nightmarish.” The White House advisor filmed herself talking about President Donald Trump‘s speech in a dimly lit car, and something about her demeanor seemed off to viewers. Social media is still trying to make sense of Ivanka’s clip.

“In the car headed to the State of the Union, 2020,” Ivanka said. “Super excited, the president’s gonna give an amazing address on the state of this union, which is absolutely thriving. Lots has been accomplished in the past three years that he’ll talk about, but he’ll also lay out a bold and exciting vision for the future. Hope you’ll tune in tonight at 9 o’clock.”

The video was just 23 seconds long, and seemed to be filmed inside of a car at night. The ominous scene struck a bad chord with many viewers, who tweeted about how unsettling it was.

Blair Witch meet Bland Rich. pic.twitter.com/p0fZFqsElS — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2020

“There is something genuinely nightmarish about this,” tweeted author Michael Marshall Smith. “As if you heard a noise in your bedroom in the dead of night and crept over to the closet door and opened it — AND THIS WAS INSIDE, TALKING AND TALKING AND TALKING.”

Other users compared the clip to scenes from The Blair Witch Project, or other horror films. Some even photoshopped Ivanka’s face into these scenes, laughing at how easily she blended in.

Meanwhile, some commented on the political messaging of Ivanka’s video, and the issues that she and President Trump ignored. Before and after the State of the Union address, there was a lot of talk about the omissions in the speech.

“The planet is in the middle of a climate crisis. Your dad is exacerbating that crisis and you are enabling him. You will be judged,” wrote political journalist David Corn.

“Subjects not mentioned in last nights speech. Climate change, the deficit, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, election interference, impeachment, gun violence and his vaunted Middle East peace plan,” added political analyst Joe Lockhart.

Tuesday night’s State of the Union was the second speech of its kind ever to be made by an impeached president. Like President Bill Clinton in 1999, President Trump virtually ignored his impeachment during his address to the nation. The silence surprised many people, since the president is so outspoken about his own trial on social media.

The State of the Union focused on the areas where President Trump feels he is doing well, including job growth and trade. It was regarded by many as a bid for re-election, with the 2020 campaign drawing closer and closer.