Ivanka Trump Teases Her Father's State of the Union Speech on Twitter

Ahead of President Donald Trump's 2020 State of the Union speech, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to Twitter to hype up the event. While she didn't offer any specifics in the 23-second clip, she did attempt to tout her father's accomplishments, as well as tease his "vision for the future."

"In the car headed to the State of the Union, 2020. Super excited, the president's gonna give an amazing address on the state of this union, which is absolutely thriving. Lots has been accomplished in the past three years that he'll talk about, but he'll also lay out a bold and exciting vision for the future. Hope you'll tune in tonight at 9 o'clock."

While it wasn't mentioned in the video, tonight will mark the second-ever State of the Union address given by an impeached president. Back in 1999, President Bill Clinton all but ignored his impeachment trial during his second-to-last address in January that year. It's unclear if Trump will do the same, especially considering how outspoken he's been about the ordeal on Twitter.

Andrew Johnson was the first president to be impeached, though that happened 45 years before the State of the Union. The speech itself, which is delivered to a joint session of the United States Congress at the beginning of each calendar year in office, was started by Woodrow Wilson in 1913.

The message usually includes plans for a budget, an informal economic report of the nation, as well as a chance to introduce new legislative agendas and priorities.

This year, the State of the Union will be airing against a Senate trial for Trump's removal from office. The 45th president was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives in December for both Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. Both articles involve a phone call with Ukraine president Vladimir Zelensky in which Trump allegedly tried to withhold aid in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, a potential political opponent in this year's election.

The trial has since moved to the Senate, where it would take a vote of 67 Senators to remove him from office.

Along with the State of the Union, there will be two rebuttals from the Democratic party. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver one in English, and afterward, Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will deliver the speech in Spanish.