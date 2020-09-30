Donald Trump Speaks out After Chaotic Debate With Joe Biden, Calls out Chris Wallace

President Donald Trump responded to coverage of Tuesday night's debate throughout the day on Wednesday. The first debate of the 2020 presidential election drew a lot of criticism down on Trump, and led to questions of his finances, his leadership and accusations of racism. Trump kept a running commentary going on Twitter, and spoke to reporters as well.

Trump was aggressive in Tuesday night's debate, frequently cutting in and speaking over his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as moderator Chris Wallace. These interruptions frustrated many viewers, who found it hard to hear anything when the three men on stage talked at the same time. Trump also came under fire for making personal attacks on Biden — most notably, trying to steer the conversation towards his son's drug use. On Wednesday, Trump insisted that he had come out on top, while making direct appeals to the American people.

Trump's tweets and commentary on Wednesday made headlines as well, but some analysts took them as signs that he is getting mre nervous than ever about the election. Others noted that Trump will not be able to rule the converation again — the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the rules for the next encounter will be different.

"Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," read a statement from the C.P.D., according to a report by NBC News. "The C.P.D. will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly."

Critics speculated that a more structure debate would be less advantageous for Trump. Here is a look at how the president responded throughout the day on Wednesday.