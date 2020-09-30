Donald Trump Speaks out After Chaotic Debate With Joe Biden, Calls out Chris Wallace
President Donald Trump responded to coverage of Tuesday night's debate throughout the day on Wednesday. The first debate of the 2020 presidential election drew a lot of criticism down on Trump, and led to questions of his finances, his leadership and accusations of racism. Trump kept a running commentary going on Twitter, and spoke to reporters as well.
Trump was aggressive in Tuesday night's debate, frequently cutting in and speaking over his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as moderator Chris Wallace. These interruptions frustrated many viewers, who found it hard to hear anything when the three men on stage talked at the same time. Trump also came under fire for making personal attacks on Biden — most notably, trying to steer the conversation towards his son's drug use. On Wednesday, Trump insisted that he had come out on top, while making direct appeals to the American people.
Trump's tweets and commentary on Wednesday made headlines as well, but some analysts took them as signs that he is getting mre nervous than ever about the election. Others noted that Trump will not be able to rule the converation again — the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the rules for the next encounter will be different.
"Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," read a statement from the C.P.D., according to a report by NBC News. "The C.P.D. will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly."
Critics speculated that a more structure debate would be less advantageous for Trump. Here is a look at how the president responded throughout the day on Wednesday.
Coming for Chris Wallace
Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun. Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves! Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership! https://t.co/BGbPVHau3M— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
Bernie
Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
Some Issues
Biden wants to Pack the Supreme Court, thereby ruining it. Also, he wants no fracking, killing our Energy business, and JOBS. Second Amendment is DEAD if Biden gets in! Is that what you want from a leader? He will destroy our Country! VOTE NOW USA.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
'LAW & ORDER'
Biden REFUSED to use the term, LAW & ORDER! There go the Suburbs.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
Advising the Commission
Try getting a new Anchor and a smarter Democrat candidate! https://t.co/B9heSVV1OJ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
Ratings
HIGHEST CABLE TELEVISION RATINGS OF ALL TIME. SECOND HIGHEST OVERALL TELEVISION RATINGS OF ALL TIME. Some day these Fake Media Companies are going to miss me, very badly!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
Proud Boys
Here's Trump lying and saying "I don't know who the Proud Boys are." He doesn't denounce them. pic.twitter.com/B8QDfH17zI— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020