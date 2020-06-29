Donald Trump Retweets Video of St. Louis Couple Aiming Guns at Protesters, and Twitter Lets Him Have It

Donald Trump recently retweeted a video of a St. Louis couple aiming guns at protesters, and Twitter is letting him have it. In the clip that has gone viral, a man in a pink shirt and khaki pants is seen holding an assault rifle on a patio section of his home. His wife is shown standing next to him holding a handgun, which she has pointed directly at protesters.

According to Bloomberg, the protesters were marching on the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who read the names and home addresses of protesters who'd previously expressed support for defunding the police. They were demanding her resignation for potentially putting those citizens lives and homes in danger. Trump retweeted the video with no comment, but many have taken notice. The feeling from his critics seems to be that he is advocating for violence and support of those who would threaten protesters with weapons. Scroll down to see what social media users are saying.