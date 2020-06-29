Donald Trump Retweets Video of St. Louis Couple Aiming Guns at Protesters, and Twitter Lets Him Have It
Donald Trump recently retweeted a video of a St. Louis couple aiming guns at protesters, and Twitter is letting him have it. In the clip that has gone viral, a man in a pink shirt and khaki pants is seen holding an assault rifle on a patio section of his home. His wife is shown standing next to him holding a handgun, which she has pointed directly at protesters.
According to Bloomberg, the protesters were marching on the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who read the names and home addresses of protesters who'd previously expressed support for defunding the police. They were demanding her resignation for potentially putting those citizens lives and homes in danger. Trump retweeted the video with no comment, but many have taken notice. The feeling from his critics seems to be that he is advocating for violence and support of those who would threaten protesters with weapons. Scroll down to see what social media users are saying.
Trump just retweeted this, you are no leader because a real leader unifies their people.— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 29, 2020
If a black couple stood outside of their homes pointing assault weapons at peaceful white protesters, they'd be swarmed by a swat team and shot within minutes.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 29, 2020
I hope that seeing America like this makes you and Putin very freaking happy. pic.twitter.com/cSNqHHaOlx— ✿♥ ƗŞŁΔŇĐ 🏝 ǤƗŘŁ ♥✿ 🇵🇷 (@IslandGirlPRV) June 29, 2020
It's scary.— LK (@LK71039855) June 29, 2020
Almost like he's sending a msg to his base.
Twisted and reckless
“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort." -General James Mattis— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 29, 2020
This is another example of trump endorsing people threatening to kill peaceful protesters https://t.co/ecLF1Ebt6v— Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) June 29, 2020
Missouri Couple Points Guns At Protesters Marching Past Their ...https://t.co/XW7DVk1PiE
Confederate Store in Branson, Missouri, at Protests' Center
Good Lord. This is what you retweet? 125k dead from coronavirus and you're inciting violence. Sociopath!— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) June 29, 2020
@realDonaldTrump is telegraphing his desire for intimidation, even violence. If a Democrat did the equivalent, what would the reaction be?— Mikal Gilmore (@mikalgilmore) June 29, 2020
A man in beige trousers and a pink shirt playing the tough guy with an assault rifle. The metaphor for the death spiral of Trumps America. Wrapped up in a 30 second video clip.— Rab (@ianrab) June 29, 2020
"Defending" from a bunch of unarmed kids who were staying in the street and sidewalk. Meanwhile, the woman was literally aiming a gun at those unarmed kids, with her finger on the trigger. All she had to do was stumble and someone would possibly be dead. You justify that?— Vengeful Librarian (@vengeful_librar) June 29, 2020
Figures Trump would retweet as it shows what his supporters are truly like....gun toting white supremists— Daniel Robert (@papabear66648) June 29, 2020
Weird of you to retweet without comment this news clip about thuggish gunsels menacing peaceful protesters @realDonaldTrump.
Fraidy-cat got your tongue?— Tom F (@Period_Comedy) June 29, 2020
The protesters are just walking by. They're not protesting him. They're not on his property, but he feels he has the right to come out w/ gun. They don't have guns. Why does he feel so threatened? This is #SystemicRacism. Would he do the same if it was all white protesters? Sad.— Delina DiSanto (@delina4az) June 29, 2020
Doesn't Trump retweet triggered MAGAs pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protestors? You should be able to get your kicks on his thread, or, head on over to Parler for the real racist action.— Maga Bot Angel (@MagaBotAngel1) June 29, 2020