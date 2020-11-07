Donald Trump Reportedly Could 'Barricade' Himself in Oval Office, Refuse to Leave If Joe Biden Wins

✖

If the numbers hold as they are, Donald Trump will likely lose the presidency to Joe Biden once the dust settles. This doesn't mean he is just going to concede the election and walk away peacefully, though. According to a CNN report, Trump doesn't plan to concede even if he has no chance for victory in the election.

According to CNN, top aides and supporters like Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and others are not putting in the effort to quell the president's questionable, false narrative that the election has been stolen. This was echoed in an official statement released by Trump on Friday afternoon.

Trump has signaled to allies that the Secret Service will have to drag him from the White House kicking and screaming https://t.co/hGxPyyAHNs — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 6, 2020

"This is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process," Trump's memo wrote. "We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."

Vanity Fair cites Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates with saying that Trump could "barricade" himself in The White House, either literally or figuratively, and refuse to leave despite losing. According to Vanity Fair, Biden's team responded that the "U.S. government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Sources add that Trump is in "fighting mode" and believe it is to his "benefit" to continue to battle. On the opposing side, Biden has held strong to his campaign's view on the election during a Friday night statement to supporters waiting for a victory speech.

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear," Biden said during his speech in Wilmington, Delaware. "We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead, and we are going to win that state. Twenty four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we are ahead, but we are winning in Arizona, we're winning in Nevada, and in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We're on track for over 300 electoral votes, electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us."

As it stands, Trump does not intend to stand down. His desire to win could change, but for now, it seems like Team Trump is willing to fight. The GOP could be a different story once the vote counts are complete officially.