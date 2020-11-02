Donald Trump Reportedly Fantasizes About Beating up Joe Biden at Florida Rally

✖

President Donald Trump is dreaming about beating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in more than just the polls ahead of Tuesday's election. As he appeared for his fifth rally of the day in Opa-Locka, Florida, on Sunday Trump told the gathered crowd that out of "all the people in the world," he would like to fight Biden "most."

The president, who also suggested at the rally that he will possibly fire Dr. Anthony Fauci following the election, slammed Biden as "a weak person," going on to reference the former vice president's own 2018 remarks when adding, "he challenged me. Do you remember? A year ago, 'Huh, I'd like to take him behind a barn.'" Recalling his response, Trump said, "'Of all the people in the world I can fight, that's probably the one I'd like to most fight.'" As the crowd erupted in chants encouraging a fight, Trump went on to mock Biden's physical appearance, stating, "those legs have gotten very thin. Not a lot of base. You wouldn't have to close the fist."

"Of all the people in the world I could fight that's probably the one I'd like to most fight. Those legs have gotten very thin" -- Trump mocks Biden's appearance and fantasizes about fighting him pic.twitter.com/3qBjhd7MvK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

This is not the first time that the two presidential candidates have spoken about a physical fight. Prior to Biden accepting his party's bid, the former vice president, speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally in 2018, said he would have "beat the h–" out of the president if they were in high school. The comment was made in reference to Trump's lewd comments about women made in an Access Hollywood video that surfaced in 2016. Trump later dismissed the comments as "locker room talk."

"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden said, CNN reported at the time. "They asked me if I'd like to debate this gentleman, and I said 'no.' I said, 'If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.' I've been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I'm a pretty d– good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

The president was quick to reply to those remarks in a tweet, in which he called Biden "Crazy Joe Biden" and said that he was "trying to act like a tough guy." Trump called Biden "weak, both mentally and physically," and criticized him for threatening him, "for the second time, with physical assault." Trump said that Biden "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe!"