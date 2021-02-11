Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter Amid Impeachment Trial

✖

Donald Trump's ban from Twitter is permanent, the social media site has revealed amid the former president's impeachment trial. Both the POTUS account and Trump's personal account were suspended following the insurrection on the Capitol building. "We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things," Twitter noted in its original statement. "We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."

The site used two of the twice impeached president's tweets to justify cutting him from the site, saying that he made it very clear Trump did not accept the U.S. Presidential election results and he was inciting his fanbase by referring to them as "American Patriots." In one of his tweets, he told his followers that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration. In another, he said, "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form."

BREAKING: Twitter announces that Trump’s ban is permanent— even if he runs for president in 2024. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 10, 2021

Quickly following the first account suspension, Trump attempted to create another account and started his attack on the social media site. "As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech," Trump said, starting a thread in which he pushed the idea of him possibly creating his own platform.

Twitter's Trump ban came shortly after Facebook decided to remove him from the platform. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Certain celebrities came to Trump's defense following his removal. Kristie Alley adamantly disagreed with the social platform's decision, referring to it as slavery. "There is more than one definition of the word slavery .. there is the well known one but the one I refer to a lot is “restricted freedom”... such as the type of slavery in Venezuela."