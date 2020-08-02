Donald Trump's Potential TikTok Ban Has Many Considering Theories Why, From Tulsa to Sarah Cooper

On Saturday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he might take steps to ban the social media video app TikTok, and the Internet is floundering to understand why. According to Los Angeles Times reporter David Cloud, Trump seemed to imply that national security concerns were behind the decision. Jokingly or otherwise, many users inferred more personal reasons for the ban.

TikTok has been steadily growing in popularity over the last few years, seen by many as a replacement for the short video app Vine. It allows users to add visual effects and overlay sound on their clips, as well as basic video editing tools. Popular among teenagers, the app has hosted some widely-known creators who frequently speak out against Trump, which some believe is the reason for the proposed "ban." However, there are some real security concerns behind the international app as well.

TikTok is one of the few social media apps widely used in the U.S. but owned by a company based in another country — China. The president has condemned China over the years, even launching a controversial trade war against them, and using racist rhetoric to blame the country as a whole for the coronavirus pandemic.

TikTok is owned by a company called ByteDance, which is based in China. Due to common business practices within China, this has led to some concern that the Chinese government could obtain information on TikTok users. TikTok itself has repeatedly denied this speculation, but the fears have persisted.

Of course, many critics doubt that this is the real reason for Trump's anger at the platform. Many point out the dubious information-gathering practices of American social media companies, which have often gone unchecked. Moreover, they point to the ways TikTok users have stood against the president, from parodies of his speeches to the organized action against his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Putting it all together, many critics believe that Trump's proposed TikTok ban is more of a personal matter than a national security issue. Here are some of the things people are guessing led Trump to lash out at TikTok.