Twitter Reacts to Viral Photo of Donald Trump’s Notes

President Donald Trump met with survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Wednesday, and brought along a list of talking points which Twitter users have had a field day with.

The president clutched a piece of White House stationary as he held a “listening session” with students and parents from Parkland, Florida, and other mass shootings, including Sandy Hook.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The small paper had five notes written in black marker on the side facing cameras, and reporters zoomed in to read what it said. The picture quickly went viral on Twitter, sparking sardonic responses and angry outcries.

President Donald Trump holds notes during a White House listening session with students and parents affected by school shootings. (AP Photo by Carolyn Kaster) pic.twitter.com/Z0lZbSVaoF — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 21, 2018



The card reads, “1. What would you most want me to know about your experience? 2. What can we do [to] help you feel [safe]?” The third and fourth points are obscured by the president’s fingers, but the fifth simply reads “5. I hear you.”

“For him to have to write down ‘I hear you’ as one of his notes is kind of troubling,” wrote one user on Twitter. “Trump has to have notes that remind him to have empathy and compassion,” mused another.

At Trump’s “Listening Sesson” today….

For him to have to write down “I hear you” as one of his notes

is kind of troubling. RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) February 21, 2018



Trump has to have notes that remind him to have empathy and compassion. https://t.co/WLNdCxLo5u — Jenna Mullins🤷🏼‍♀️ (@JBomb11) February 21, 2018



Others thought that the notes were less confusing than many of the president’s exploits have been. “When meeting with public/constituents, politicians often use notes prepared by staff,” wrote a journalist. “I mean, seriously, folks. This is one of the more normal things Donald Trump has done. Not a big deal.”

BREAKING: When meeting with public/constituents, politicians often use notes prepared by staff. I mean, seriously, folks. This is one of the more normal things Donald Trump has done. Not a big deal. https://t.co/DymefUTsi9 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 21, 2018



The president proposed a ban on bump stock devices on Tuesday, and White House staff said that he wasn’t ruling out a renewal on the assault weapons ban that was in place from 1994 to 2004. However, in the listening session on Wednesday, he seemed to focus more on the idea of arming teachers and other staff members within the school to combat shooters in the future.

“If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly,” he said in footage of the meeting on CNN. “This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it’s called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them.”

“They’d go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone,” President Trump said. “Gun-free zone to a maniac — because they’re all cowards — a gun-free zone is ‘let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us.’”

Survivors from Stoneman Douglas High travelled to Tallahassee on Tuesday to ask lawmakers for a ban on assault rifles in the state. They were declined.

On March 24, the students are organizing an event called March for Our Lives, where high schoolers will march in Washington D.C. to demand action on gun violence. The event has already picked up a number of celebrity supporters.