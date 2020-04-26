Donald Trump's 'Noble Prize' Tweet Sparked Plenty of Questions From Confused People Online

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted an angry rebuke for news reporters who have criticized him with one major typo in it. He noted that many journalists have received "Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia," presumably referring to the allegations that his campaign colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 election. The president referred to Nobel Prizes as "Noble Prizes" twice in the hasty tweet.

It was not clear why Trump was raging against news reporters on Sunday morning, but he posted many tweets about it throughout the afternoon. Among them was one short thread beginning with the complaint about "Noble Prize" winners. Without naming names, he asserted that many reporters won the lauded Noble Peace Prize for reporting on his alleged collusion with Russia, and said that these hypothetical reporters should give their awards back. He then offered to "give the Committee a very comprehensive" list of "REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS" who deserve the award.

....to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right. I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud? The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

"When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud? The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along," the president went on. "Lawsuits should be brought against all, including the Fake News Organizations, to rectify this terrible injustice. For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the Noble Committee Act? Better be fast!"

The thread may have been related to a tirade earlier in the day, where the president lashed out at The New York Times for a recent report claiming that he has been spending lots of time in bed, and even taking his meals there. He went on for several tweets about how he is "a very hard worker" and has been putting in long hours.

As for the "Noble Prize" claims, both The New York Times and The Washington Post won a Pulitzer prize for their investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and their coverage of the ensuing impeachment trial. Trump was impeached by the U.S. Congress on Dec. 18, 2019, but the U.S. Senate acquitted him on Feb. 5, 2020.

Twitter users are having fun with the president's "Noble" typos, with soem mocking him, some defending him and some commenting from the sidelines. Here is how social media is handling Trump's "Noble Prize" tweets.