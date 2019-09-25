Donald Trump Mocked as First President to Live-Tweet His Impeachment Inquiry

Amid the impeachment inquiry surrounding Donald Trump, the president is being mocked online for live-tweeting the developments. As he continues to rack up various messages on social media complaining about his treatment by Democrats, others on Twitter are wondering if he has better things to do in the meantime as a major leader.

One Twitter user mocked Trump as “the first president to live-tweet his impeachment,” joking that “Nixon live-tweeted his resignation before he could be impeached.”

As history buffs know, Nixon resigned amid an impeachment inquiry in August 1974. Two presidents in U.S. history — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999 — have been impeached, which would indeed make Trump the first president to take to Twitter (founded in 2006) during an impeachment inquiry.

President Trump really gonna live Tweet his #impeachment — Simon (@Teach2Progress) September 24, 2019

Trump has not let his foot off the gas pedal when it comes to railing against the impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, calling it a “Witch Hunt” against him and claiming “There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have.”

Overnight, the 45th president retweeted several talking heads who defended Trump on Fox News, thanking them for their support.

After Pelosi announced that impeachment proceedings against Trump would begin, he tweeted that the “Witch Hunt garbage” news ruined his day at the United Nations.

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Pelosi revealed in an announcement that formal impeachment proceedings will begin against Trump, stemming from a phone call he had with Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, where he supposedly spoke about former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. CBS News reports that a “whistleblower complaint” was filed with the intelligence community, and as a result the inspector general found the complaint to be credible and of “urgent concern.”