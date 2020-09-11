Donald Trump Marks 19th 9/11 Anniversary and Stirs Social Media

President Donald Trump on Friday joined Americans across the country in marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Taking to Twitter early in the morning, the president shared an image of himself and First Lady Melania Trump standing solemnly, overlaid by text reading, "We will never forget. September 11, 2001."

Shortly after, the president shared a second post, writing, "In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th." He said that "on this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment." He also shared a link to his Patriot Day proclamation for 2020 from yesterday.

Trump's tributes, however, drew plenty of reactions. As the president prepared"“to honor and remember the lives lost" during a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania Friday morning, social media users responded to his post, recalling the comments he made shortly after the attacks occurred, pointing to a recent report that the Trump administration allegedly withheld nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses, and reflecting on other things throughout his presidency, including his response to the coronavirus pandemic.