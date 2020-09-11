Donald Trump Marks 19th 9/11 Anniversary and Stirs Social Media
President Donald Trump on Friday joined Americans across the country in marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Taking to Twitter early in the morning, the president shared an image of himself and First Lady Melania Trump standing solemnly, overlaid by text reading, "We will never forget. September 11, 2001."
#NeverForget #September11 pic.twitter.com/vlqqkZa3bR— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020
Shortly after, the president shared a second post, writing, "In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th." He said that "on this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment." He also shared a link to his Patriot Day proclamation for 2020 from yesterday.
Trump's tributes, however, drew plenty of reactions. As the president prepared"“to honor and remember the lives lost" during a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania Friday morning, social media users responded to his post, recalling the comments he made shortly after the attacks occurred, pointing to a recent report that the Trump administration allegedly withheld nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses, and reflecting on other things throughout his presidency, including his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
#NeverForget that on September 11, Donald Trump spent the day phoning in to various radio and TV stations to brag about how he now had the tallest building in lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/pxlfzyRkgy— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 11, 2020
#NeverForget that— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 11, 2020
— Donald Trump claims he sent workers down to ground zero to help. he didn't.
— Donald Trump promised to donate $10,000 to help first responders. he never followed through.
— any photo you see of Donald Trump at ground zero was taken weeks after 911
You already forgot. https://t.co/IoMAVF27TS— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) September 11, 2020
#NeverForget that on #September11, Donald Trump bragged that he now had the tallest building in lower Manhattan https://t.co/h1RrT0rViZ pic.twitter.com/VFswX28mlk— The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) September 11, 2020
AND....NEARLY 200 000 INNOCENT AMERICANS SENSELESSLY KILLED BY YOU.
HOW DO YOU SLEEP AT NIGHT? https://t.co/UiAanAoxH6— Julie Pillay (@Julia3131) September 11, 2020
Call me old school but a President who intentionally withheld vital information from the public to protect his own personal interests that then went on to kill 190,000 people, that President should be removed from Office and charged with Criminal Negligence!— Alexized M (@alexizedM) September 11, 2020
Notice you posted a picture of..... you— Proud Anti-Trump Conservative (@jamesrpotts) September 11, 2020
Oh, that day when you just HAD to comment during a radio interview that Trump Tower was now the tallest building in NYC, that 9/11??— V͎O͎I͎Z͎E͎ ͎O͎F͎ ͎R͎E͎A͎Z͎O͎N͎ (@Voize_of_Reazon) September 11, 2020
It's too bad you don't mean this . I'll explain why you don't . When almost 3,000 people had just died due to a terrorist attack. You were bragging about having the tallest building after the twin towers collapsed. I heard the recordings.— 💫 🌟 SHEILA 🌟💫 (@sdr_medco) September 11, 2020
And neither will we.
6.42 MILLION cases
192,000 DEAD
53 days.#ResignNowTrump@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Rd5PzfcqpX— IrRevrant, With A Mask On 🏳️🌈 (@IrRevrant) September 11, 2020
And in 2001 Donald Trump, King of bankrupt Casinos, claimed he saw Muslims cheering in New Jersey, then went on to become 45th President and kill 191K citizens and counting, because he didn't want to "look bad". https://t.co/HXKOWjWcxB— 𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝑴𝒂𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑩𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉 ™ (@MagsBitchs) September 11, 2020
Today is your annual reminder that Trump -
Lied about helping out during 9/11
Boasted about now having the tallest building in NY
Lied about seeing muslims ‘dancing in the streets’ in NJ
Claimed millions in damages that he really shouldn’t have— Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) September 11, 2020
Wasn’t that they day you said you now have the tallest building in NYC?— 💙Grandma G. SOUP🧐⚖️ (@GrandmaIsPissed) September 11, 2020
And WE will #NeverForget that on 9/11, Donald J. Trump...
- Bragged of his tallest building;
- Lied about Muslims cheering;
- Faked making donations; and
- Got grants he wasn’t entitled to.
And that since then, he's fabricated stories of helping to clear rubble at Ground Zero.— Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) September 11, 2020