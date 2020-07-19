Donald Trump Uses Linkin Park Cover Without Permission, and Fans Are Fuming
Linkin Park fans are fired up right now, and it's all because of President Donald Trump. Dan Scavino, the White House's social media director, posted a campaign video for Trump that used Tommee Profitt, Fleurie and Jung Youth's cover of the 2000 Linkin Park song "In the End." While it is unclear who made the ad, the Trump campaign did not license it in any way. However, that did not stop Trump from retweeting it to his 83.7 million Twitter followers.
Linkin Park and Jung Youth are furious over the song's use. (Tommee Profitt and Fleurie have not addressed the controversy as of press time.) No one in Trump's camp cleared the composition for use, so the band issued a cease and desist to the involved parties. Twitter also removed the video due to a copyright notice, although others have since uploaded the clip elsewhere. As the controversy erupted, fans of the band slammed the POTUS and his team for the video. Scroll through to see some of the band's fans defending their wishes.
it's almost as if @realDonaldTrump has absolutely no clue what Linkin Park's music is about and what they stood for. like honey,,, this music sure as hell wasn't made for YOU to use pic.twitter.com/HfKzIOmRQ9— jude like the beatles song (@spiderjude) July 19, 2020
LAW & ORDER
All these Trumpsters whining about Linkin Park need to go back & listen to their cult leader: remember he talks about LAW & ORDER.
Well COPYRIGHT LAW is part of that. Nobody, including Trump, has the right to use music they don't own without proper authorization.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 19, 2020
Why is there soo many salty trump fans in the comments? Get out, we don't like you, Linkin Park doesn't like him— Gil 💙 (@GilReading) July 19, 2020
The point is that what his editors did was illegal. It doesn't matter if it's "an honor" or not. Linking Park nor Youth wanted their music to be used in the ad and were not paid for the rights to use it. It gives the notion they supported the ad which they were unaware of. pic.twitter.com/oVYDTJ7GrW— Jm_0070 (@Scoreland28) July 19, 2020
why are y’all surprised? since when has punk/metal/rock culture EVER been for conservative beliefs? that’s the whole idea. if you don’t like it then leave.— sam 🌺 blm (@freezeurbrain_) July 19, 2020
