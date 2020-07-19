Donald Trump Uses Linkin Park Cover Without Permission, and Fans Are Fuming

Linkin Park fans are fired up right now, and it's all because of President Donald Trump. Dan Scavino, the White House's social media director, posted a campaign video for Trump that used Tommee Profitt, Fleurie and Jung Youth's cover of the 2000 Linkin Park song "In the End." While it is unclear who made the ad, the Trump campaign did not license it in any way. However, that did not stop Trump from retweeting it to his 83.7 million Twitter followers.

Linkin Park and Jung Youth are furious over the song's use. (Tommee Profitt and Fleurie have not addressed the controversy as of press time.) No one in Trump's camp cleared the composition for use, so the band issued a cease and desist to the involved parties. Twitter also removed the video due to a copyright notice, although others have since uploaded the clip elsewhere. As the controversy erupted, fans of the band slammed the POTUS and his team for the video. Scroll through to see some of the band's fans defending their wishes.