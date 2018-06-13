Donald Trump Jr. Has Reported Sleepover With Kimberly Guilfoyle During Kim Jong Un Meeting

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had a sleepover with new love interest Kimberly Guilfoyle.

While President Donald Trump was greeting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with a handshake, his son, Donald Trump Jr., was apparently enjoying a late night stay over at Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Upper West Side apartment, according to the New York Daily News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a source on the scene, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were dropped off on a corner and walked to the apartment building by foot at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, and two Secret Service chaperones were later seen parked outside of the building. One source claimed that they saw Trump Jr. carrying an overnight bag into the apartment.

The two had previously been spotted arriving together at a New York party hosted by Bill White and Bryan Eure in honor of Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to Germany. They then reportedly continued the night with dinner at Harry Cipriani on Fifth Avenue.

The first son and Guilfoyle were first linked and reported to be dating in May, with multiple sources telling Page Six that at that time they had been dating “for a few weeks.”

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company,” a source said.

The dating rumors came just months after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from the 40-year-old Trump Jr. in March, having announced their split in February after 12 years of marriage. Vanessa reportedly filed for a divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court, filing the motion as an “uncontested proceeding.”

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time,” the couple announced in a statement.

The two had married in 2005 after being introduced by President Trump at a fashion show in 2003 and share five children – daughters Kai Madison Trump, 10; Chloe Sophia Trump, 3; and sons Donald Trump III, 9; Spencer Frederick Trump, 5; and Tristan Milos Trump, 6.

Following the release of their statement, reports quickly surfaced alleging that Trump Jr. had an affair with model/singer Aubrey O’Day around the time that she appeared as a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012.